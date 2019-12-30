Collective team effort leads men's basketball to revenge win over Eagles

Looking to get back to its winning ways, Hendrix battled Ozarks for the second time this season, looking to tie up the season series mark.
Ozarks tied the game up at 2-2 until Sean Coman scored five quick points in fewer than 20 seconds after Jacob Link made a layup to put Hendrix on top, 9-4 and the Warriors never looked back.
Hendrix shot 51.6% (16 for 31) from the floor in the first half as the home team held the 43-28 advantage at the break.
The Warriors outscored Ozarks 36-28 in the second half en route to the 79-56 revenge win over the Eagles.
While there were seven players who scored at least six points, Seth Stanley led the way with 17 points, while Rod Cummings II scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds in just 16 minutes of work.
Hendrix improves to over .500 once again with a 6-5 mark, while Ozarks drops to 4-6 on the season.
Leading 9-7, a 7-0 Warrior run put Hendrix up 16-7 with 12:23 left in the first half.
Ozarks pulled within two, 26-24, with 6:53 left in the first half before Cummings II nailed a mid-range jumper 30 seconds later and Jacob Link made a layup on the ensuing possession to put the home team up, 30-24, with 5:55 left until halftime.
Link made one free throw with four seconds left before missing the second.
After the ball went out of bounds and the Eagles had possession, Stanley forced a turnover after stealing the inbounds pass and threw it off a defender.
Moments later with two seconds left in the half, Link connected with Conrad from 70 feet away and Conrad laid the ball in just before the halftime buzzer sounded.
After leading 43-28 at the break, Hendrix led by 30, 65-35, with 11:06 to go after Brooks Cartwright connected from deep.
After Ozarks pulled within 19, Coman connected from deep again with 4:35 left to put Hendrix back up by 22, 74-52, as Hendrix went on to record the 79-56 revenge win over the Eagles.
Stanley shot 6 of 13 from the floor and 2 for 3 from deep, while Link tallied 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in nine minutes of work.
Sean Coman added eight points and pulled down six rebounds with three assists in 11 minutes of work.
Carl Fitch recorded four points, a team-high two blocks and a team-best 12 rebounds against Ozarks.
Adam Phillips scored a career-high six points in the 23-point win, shooting 2 of 4 from 3-point land.
Cartwright and Alex Conrad combined for 17 points off the bench and five rebounds Sunday.
Zachary Prins added three points with a steal against the Eagles as well.
Hendrix shot 30 of 68 (44.1%) from the floor, 9 of 20 (45%) from deep and 10 of 14 (71.4%) from the charity stripe.
The 68 field goals attempted Sunday is a season-high.
Hendrix opens the Southern Athletic Association portion of the season at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Rhodes from Grove Gymnasium.
