Last December, both David Grimes and I wrote about how the College Football Playoff needs to look a lot differently than it does in its current state.
We both looked at the need for expansion, which is something David has been writing about for years.
The four-team College Football Playoff has become bland and repetitive.
Since its inception for the 2014-15 season, there have been seven College Football Playoffs with Alabama and Clemson both missing one.
Ohio State and Oklahoma have missed three and Notre Dame has made it twice.
Oregon, Michigan State, Washington, Georgia and LSU are the other teams that have made it to the CFP.
The problem with the CFP has been the same teams making it to the four-team playoff, and it’s created an unbalance in terms of recruiting and deserving teams have been left out.
On Thursday, word came that a proposal for an expanded CFP featuring 12 teams is being considered by the CFP committee.
A release from the CFP states the bracket will include the six highest-ranked conference champions, and the six highest-ranked other teams as determined by the CFP selection committee.
It goes on to say, “No conference would qualify automatically and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference.
“The four highest-ranked conference champions would be seeded one through four and each would receive a first-round bye, while teams seeded five through 12 would play each other in the first round on the home field of the higher-ranked team. (The team ranked No. 5 would host No. 12; team No. 6 would meet team No. 11; team No. 7 would play team No. 10; and team No. 8 would meet No. 9.) Under the proposal, the quarterfinals and semifinals would be played in bowl games. The championship game would continue to be at a neutral site, as under the current format.”
In the first round, Notre Dame would host Coastal Carolina, Texas A&M would host Indiana, Florida would host Iowa State and Cincinnati would host Georgia.
Though not guaranteeing any of these teams playing in the first round would win over the four teams with byes, it would make for a more exciting college football postseason.
And, of course, there are going to be deserving teams left out of the playoff.
There’s always going to be that argument, and understandably so. The representation of college football as a whole will go up from three percent of schools represented in the playoff to nine percent.
Still not a great representation, but it’s a start.
I’m still in favor of a postseason tournament much like the FCS has with 24 teams making the playoffs.
You could eliminate some of the less needed bowl games to create more time to play this playoff format.
But, 12 is a good start.
Should this proposal pass, then we won’t have an expanded bracket until 2023.
In the meantime, maybe recruiting will even out a little more.
Because of the CFP’s limitations to the same few teams, recruiting has been kinder to the usual CFP representatives.
The Althetic’s Ari Wasserman wrote an article posted Friday that addresses recruiting and states that the expansion will help, but it won’t solve recruiting issues.
Wasserman talks with Texas Christian University’s Gary Patterson on the problems with recruiting the CFP has created.
Wasserman points out that the six schools that have participated in the CFP the most have seen the benefits of being college football’s chosen.
Those six schools are Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame.
Wasserman provides a stat that says 55 of the top 100 players in the 247Sports Composite of the class of 2021 went to one of those six schools.
There could be another number added to that as five-star defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau could choose between Ohio State and Alabama.
Without spoiling more of the article, which is a great read, Patterson explains how that has been beneficial to those six schools.
Bottom line, this expansion should be more beneficial to college football as a whole.
