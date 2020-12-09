I was fortunate that the Log Cabin Democrat allowed me to write a weekly sports column for four years.
This summer, I decided to take a break, but I still planned to submit periodically.
During each of those four years, I wrote a column around this time lamenting all that is wrong with the College Football Playoffs.
I don’t have many pet peeves, but one of my biggest is how major college football determines its champion.
Thus, I could not resist writing about it again this year, as 2020 may turn out to be the worst dumpster fire yet.
COVID-19 of course has thrown a monkey wrench into college athletics, as it has in just about every aspect of our lives in 2020.
Last week, scrolling on the bottom of ESPN, were the odds of certain teams winning the national championship.
At the top were the usual suspects, including Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.
Listed at 200-1 were both Northwestern and Tulsa.
Northwestern’s odds were probably about right. If they win the Big 10 title game, they could get a serious look at being one of the four teams picked by the College Football Playoff committee.
That is because the Big 10 is part of the Power Five conferences, the big boys.
The other four are the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Pac 12.
Tulsa is having a fine season, but their odds might as well have been a trillion-to-one, as there is zero chance the College Football Playoff committee will pick a non-Power Five conference team.
You see, Tulsa plays in the American Athletic Conference. That is one of what is known as the Group of Five conferences.
The Sun Belt Conference, home to Arkansas State, is another in the Group of Five.
They have to sit at the kids’ table when it comes playoff time.
College football at the FBS level is the only sport I know where not all teams have a pathway to win a national title.
Teams can win every single game on their schedule and still get left out.
Central Florida went undefeated in the regular season in both 2017 and 2018 but did not even get close to making the playoffs, as they too are a member of the American Athletic Conference.
Now, I’m not about to say that the Knights would have won the national championship over Alabama or Clemson, but they sure deserved a shot.
Why the NCAA chooses to minimize its biggest product – its highest level of bigtime football - is a mystery to me.
The NCAA has figured out how to have more than four playoff teams in its other division.
The FCS division, where the University of Central Arkansas competes, has a 24-team playoff. It works just fine.
Now, I don’t think the FBS needs to go all the way up to a couple dozen. Just expand their field to eight teams.
Each of the Power Five conference champs gets in, the highest ranked Group of Five team gets in, then two at-large teams.
I do agree that the big boys in the Power Five are generally better than even the best the Group of Five has to offer most every year. But the little guys deserve a shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.