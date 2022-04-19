Following a dominant weekend by the Central Arkansas softball team, the Bears took home both weekly ASUN awards, with Mary Kate Brown being named player of the week and Jordan Johnson picking up her second pitcher of the week award of the season.
The duo led Central Arkansas to its third series sweep this season, with the Colonels marking the first road sweep for the Bears. Standing at 10-5 in ASUN play, the Bears took sole possession of first place in the ASUN West after dominating Eastern Kentucky.
Brown captures her first nod as the premier player in the conference after a terrific series against Eastern Kentucky.
A huge driving force of the offense, the redshirt sophomore drove in six runs across three games, bringing in a pair of runs in each outing. Batting .571 over the series, she started the weekend with a 4 for 4 day at the plate, driving in two of the five runs on the day.
The Atkins native also maintained that focus and effort on the defensive end, converting on all eight opportunities that came her way at second base.
Brown is fifth in the ASUN in RBI this season with 36 and seventh in the conference with 45 hits.
Johnson landed her second pitcher of the week award after dicing up the Colonels en route to a pair of wins over the weekend. In a complete game win in the first matchup of the series, the redshirt junior retired 11 batters via strikeout, allowing only one earned run as the Bears won 5-1.
In her second appearance, Johnson struck out seven in 4.1 innings of work, qualifying for the win and helping Central Arkansas to the series sweep.
Her 18 combined strikeouts came in 11.1 innings in the circle, helping the Paola, Kansas, native build her lead in the conference's strikeout leaderboard. Up to 134, she leads the conference by nine strikeouts and has won four-straight decisions.
Up next for Central Arkansas is a midweek game against Memphis. With a 5 p.m. first pitch, the Bears take on the Tigers in the Bluff City for the second time this season after playing in the UoM Tournament in the early spring.
Hendrix
Hendrix's Skyler Teague has earned the final Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week award this season, the league office announced Monday. The senior earns the distinction for the first time in her career and becomes the second Warrior this season to garner the honor after Hailey Johnston on March 7.
In Hendrix's 2-1 win over Millsaps on April 15 at Warrior Softball Field, Teague, a Montgomery, Texas, native, went the distance for the second time this year to improve to 7-2, allowing one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts.
Teague ranks fourth in the SAA in wins (seven) and seventh in walks allowed per seven innings (1.69).
No. 4 seed Hendrix will face No. 5 seed Rhodes in the first game of the Berry pod in the SAA Tournament. Friday's game at Kay Williams Field begins at 11 a.m.
CBC
Two Central Baptist College spring sport athletes were named to the American Midwest Conference team of the week this week in their respective sports.
Austin Teal was named AMC Baseball Player of the Week and Ally Swaim was selected as the women's outdoor track athlete of the week.
Teal earned athlete of the week honors for the first time in his career after going 7 for 16 with two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored in a 4-1 week for the Mustangs. He hit safely in every game that he played during the week and went 4-10 against Missouri Baptist in the Mustangs' series victory. On Saturday, in the series finale, he had a pair of hits and three RBI, including the home run that ended the game in the seventh inning in run rule fashion.
Swaim earned her fourth career athlete of the week selection after qualifying for the NAIA Outdoor National Track Championship on Friday at the Little Rock Twilight. Swaim posted a time of 14.58 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to qualify with a B standard time in the NAIA and just .03 off the A standard time. Her time was the 15th fastest in the NAIA this year and qualified her for outdoor nationals for the third time.
