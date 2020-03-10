A no-hitter from University of Central Arkansas junior Gavin Stone earned him this week's Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week award.
Stone, a right-hander from Lake City, struck out a career-high 13 batters in UCA's 2-0 shutout of the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Friday night in the conference opener at Bear Stadium. Stone (3-1) faced one batter over the minimum and retired the final 14 batters of the game after his only walk of the game in the fifth inning.
Following the walk, Stone struck out the final two batters of the inning.
Stone's 13th strikeout was the last out in the ninth sealed just the third no-hitter in school history and first since 2013.
Stone struck out eight of the nine Southeastern starters at least once, and one player three times.
He struck out the side in the top of the third on 11 pitches and recorded a strikeout in every inning except the first when SLU had two fly balls and a ground out.
UCA returns to SLC play this weekend at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Koval, Bergersen earn Southland honor
University of Central Arkansas' Rylan Bergersen and Hayden Koval received Southland Conference postseason honors on Monday.
Bergersen, a junior guard from Boise, Idaho, was a third-team All-Southland Conference selection.
Koval, a junior center from Prosper, Texas, was named to the SLC All-Defensive team for the third consecutive year.
Bergersen, who transferred to UCA from Brigham Young University, led the Bears in scoring and finished sixth in the SLC with a 15.8-point average.
He finished second on the team with 43 3-pointers and made a team-best 132 free throws, while dishing out 87 assists and pulling down 4.5 rebounds per game.
Bergersen scored in double figures in 28 of 31 games, with a career high of 25 points twice in the final four games.
Over the last five games of the season, with UCA battling for a postseason tournament spot, Bergersen averaged 21 points per game.
Koval, who set the UCA school record for blocked shots early in his sophomore season, led the Southland in blocked shots for the third straight season with 95 and is third in the nation among active players with 272.
Koval averaged 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots per game, while recording six double-doubles.
Koval, also a member of the SLC All-Academic team, had season highs of 23 points against Houston Baptist, 14 rebounds against Southeastern Louisiana and seven blocked shots against Abilene Christian.
He also made 31 3-pointers, shot 46% from the field and 73% from the free-throw line.
Brooks named Southland Hitter of the Week
The Southland Conference announced its fifth softball weekly Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week honors on Monday.
After a near perfect week at the plate, Lauren Brooks was named the SLC Hitter of the Week.
Brooks had one of the best weekends of her career at the plate.
In the first game of the weekend, she went 2 for 3 at the plate and added four RBI, with a double and a run scored.
In the final game of the series against UIW, Brooks was a perfect 2 for 2 with a home run and two runs scored.
For the week, she went 4 for 5 with seven RBI, a batting average of .800, an on-base percentage of .800 and a huge 1.600 slugging percentage.
Hendrix’s Hodgins claims first SAA Pitcher of the Week accolade
Jack Hodgins has been named Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week after recording an incredible performance against No. 12 Rhodes on Sunday, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Hodgins, a sophomore who hails from Simi Valley, California, tossed seven shutout innings in the series finale Sunday and also recorded five strikeouts on 104 pitches.
The D3baseball.com Preseason All-American faced 28 batters and only walked three, while picking up his first victory of the season and leading Hendrix to the 3-0 victory over the Lynx.
So far on the year, Hodgins is holding an outstanding 1.15 ERA in 31.1 innings of work.
The right-handed pitcher has just allowed four earned runs on the year and has struck out 29 batters, while holding opponents to .214 at the plate.
Hodgins and the rest of the Warriors host Centre this weekend in a three-game series.
First pitch of Saturday's doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.
Hunt cards first-ever SAA Pitcher of the Week accolade
After recording her first-ever complete game in the circle in Hendrix's 9-1 win Sunday against Sewanee from Sewanee, Tennessee, Jaydan Hunt has been named Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Hunt, a junior outfielder who recently transitioned to a collegiate pitcher, tossed a complete game, two-hitter Sunday in the series finale against the Tigers.
Hunt allowed just two hits and one unearned run en route to her first collegiate victory of her career.
The junior from Denison, Texas, has a team-best 2.80 ERA and is holding opponents to just .179 at the plate with six strikeouts on the year.
Hunt and the rest of the Warriors host Birmingham-Southern for a three-game series this weekend.
First pitch of Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled for noon.
CBC’s Seats named AMC Softball Player of the Week
For the second consecutive week Central Baptist College softball shortstop Allison Seats has been selected as the American Midwest Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.
Seats was also selected for the fourth time in her career.
Seats had an outstanding week, batting .667 (8 for 12) with a double, two triples, a home run, 10 RBI and seven runs scored, while also stealing two bases in a 4-0 week that saw the No. 16 Mustangs improve to 15-2 on the season.
Seats and the Mustangs open AMC play this Friday at Hannibal-LaGrange.
