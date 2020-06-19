Starting July 20, coaches in collegiate men’s and women’s basketball can begin on campus coaching sessions with their players.
National measures aimed at curbing the worldwide coronavirus pandemic cancelled the never tipped off 2020 NCAA Men’s and NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournaments and all collegiate sports in mid March.
SEC men’s and women’s basketball players had no organized team activities until cleared to return to their campuses for voluntary weightlifting and conditioning drills under the supervision of the strength and conditioning and training staffs.
However, basketball coaches have not been allowed to instruct their players beyond team meetings arranged via Internet.
However, the NCAA Division I Council Wednesday approved players to work out under their coaches supervision to Sept. 15 or whenever that school begins fall semester classes.
At the University of Arkansas fall semester classes begin Aug. 24.
Schools from July 24 can have their basketball players devote an organized eight hours per week to their sports. At least half of it will be weights and conditioning with a maximum four hours of “skill instruction” with the coaches.
After classes begin, teams can begin preseason practices 42 days before their first scheduled game.
