TAVARES, Florida — Hendrix's Abby Collier and Camryn Presley have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America first team, which was announced Saturday after the championship round of the AVCA Small College Beach Championship, presented by the United States Marine Corps.
As the Warriors' No. 1 pair, Collier and Presley went 21-6 this season, including 4-1 in two days at Hickory Point Beach Volleyball Complex, helping their squad to a national runner-up finish, the best ever for any Hendrix program.
The duo went 18-2 this year against non-Division I opponents.
Collier and Presley are joined on the first team by Emily Pellini and Shannon Baily from Stevenson.
