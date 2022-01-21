Looking to end a four-game losing streak, Central Baptist College women's basketball wrapped up its four-game American Midwest Conference road trip Thursday inside the Southwell Complex against the Cougars of Columbia College.
CBC (9-8, 2-6 AMC) trailed 50-41 at halftime, fought back to tie the game, but ultimately lost 82-72 to CC (15-4, 8-0 AMC).
Alexis Augustus led the way with 23 points and also moved into fifth place on the all-time scoring list with 737 points, passing Rachel Eitherington, Kory Westerman and Abbi Stearns all Thursday.
Aminata Seck notched her fourth straight double-double and 11th this season with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The key factors in the game were rebounding, which Columbia won 43-34 and 3-point shooting, where CC made 11 and CBC only knocked down one.
Columbia made the first basket of the game 25 seconds into the contest before Seck gave CBC the lead at 3-2 on an old-fashioned three-point play at the 9:08 mark in the first quarter. A pair of free throws returned the lead to the Cougars, but a Seck made jumper with 8:28 left made it 5-4 CBC.
A free throw and a made layup put CC back on top 7-5 with 7:10 left in the quarter, but another Seck layup tied it at 7-7 with 6:24 in the first. Columbia then went on an 8-1 run and closed the first quarter strong to make CBC try to fight back down 31-16 after one.
The Lady Mustangs would get the lead down to five in the second quarter, but that's as close as they got and they went into the locker room trailing 50-41.
The Lady Mustangs opened the third quarter strong and chipped away at the lead with relentless offense, eventually tying the game at 59 on a layup by Caroline Citty with 2:08 left in the third.
However, Columbia responded with a three-pointer 14 seconds later to put CBC back down by three and the Lady Mustangs would trail 64-61 entering the fourth.
A Seck jumper with 9:30 left in the game cut the deficit to 64-63, but a dagger three by Columbia stretched the lead to four and that's as close as CBC would get the rest of the night.
CBC is finally back inside Reddin Fieldhouse on Saturday when they wrap up the first half of AMC play against Harris-Stowe State. Tip-off on Saturday is slated for 1 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Looking to stop its current American Midwest Conference slide, Central Baptist College was inside the Southwell Complex Thursday for a meeting with the Cougars of Columbia College.
CBC (8-11, 4-3 AMC) led only at 2-0 and struggled all night, falling to Columbia (11-10, 5-2 AMC) 101-65.
Braylon Steen led four Mustangs in double figures with a season-high 15 points. Jordan Parker also chipped in with 14, James Moore had 13 and Brevin Brimble finished with 10.
CBC got out played, allowing Columbia to shoot 58 percent from the field and make 16 threes while getting outrebounded 38-24.
Next up for the Mustangs is a visit from Harris-Stowe State on Saturday as both teams wrap up the first half of conference play. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
