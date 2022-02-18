Trying to end the regular season undefeated at Reddin Fieldhouse in American Midwest Conference play, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Cougars of Columbia Thursday in its final home game of the regular season.
CBC (13-14, 9-6 AMC) was defeated at home for the first time since November, falling 68-65 to CC (18-11, 12-3 AMC).
Jordan Parker led the way in scoring with 18 points while Jalen Adams added 17 off the bench. The story of the game was free-throw shooting as CBC only made 11-24 at the line.
CBC led five different times in the first half, but trailed 34-31 at halftime.
The Mustangs would get it down to one early in the second half, but couldn't ever take the lead, getting the lead down to 34-33 with 19:47 left in the game, but falling behind by four on the ensuing possession and never recovered.
CBC ends the regular season Saturday in St. Louis against Harris-Stowe State. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Playing for the final time during the regular season Thursday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Cougars of Columbia on Senior Night in an American Midwest Conference contest.
CBC (14-14, 5-12 AMC) outscored CC (22-6, 15-2 AMC) in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Mustangs fell 66-62.
Four seniors, Alexis Augustus, Macey Decker, Vicky Duru and Railyn Shelvin were honored after the game as the four players leaving after this season.
Augustus had a big game, leading CBC with 21 points while Caroline Citty chipped in with 11. The Lady Mustangs won the rebounding battle 43-37 but were unable to capitalize at the free throw line, going 5 of 13 while CC hit 14 of its 16.
The two teams would basically trade baskets all the way the first quarter.
With the game tied at eight in the final 1:39, CC closed the quarter on a 4-0 run and led 12-8 after one.
CBC began the quarter on an 8-0 and led 16-12 with 6:50 left in the second.
Back-to-back threes on its next two possessions gave Columbia a lead it would never relinquish, leading 36-29 at the half and 57-38 after three.
In the fourth quarter, CBC began to chip away, but could never get closer than three, 64-61, with eight seconds left.
The Lady Mustangs wrap up the regular season Saturday in St. Louis with a trip to Harris-Stowe State.
Tip-off from the Emerson Performance Center is scheduled for 1 p.m.
