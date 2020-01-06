Coman's last-second free throw leads Hendrix men to overtime win at Berry

ROME, Georgia — After narrowly falling to the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels in double overtime Friday, Hendrix looked to climb the Southern Athletic Association standings with a pivotal meeting against the Berry Vikings on Sunday from Rome, Georgia.
Once again, the game was tied after 40 minutes after Berry tied the game up at 51 with a jumper in the paint.
In overtime, a successful and-one play by Seth Stanley turned a Hendrix 3-point deficit, 59-56, into a tie game, 59-59, with 33 seconds to go.
On the ensuing possession, a missed jumper by Berry resulted in a defensive rebound by Sean Coman and was fouled a few seconds later.
While Berry was in the double bonus, Coman drained his first free throw with 1.6 seconds left in overtime, nothing but nylon, giving Hendrix the 60-59 lead.
Coman missed the second one and forced Berry to take a tough shot that resulted in a 60-59 Hendrix win, propelling the Warriors to a 8-6 mark on the season with a 2-1 mark in the SAA, while Berry has its then-program-best eight-game win streak snapped and falls to 11-3 on the season with a 2-1 mark in conference.
Stanley tallied 27 points and a team-high eight rebounds in 43 minutes of work.
With 14:50 to go in the first half, a layup by Stanley put the Warriors up, 9-8, before Berry knotted the game up at 16-all with 5:58 to go in a very low scoring opening half.
Tied at 16, the Warriors encountered on a 10-0 run which led to a 26-18 advantage at the break.
Berry quickly endured on a 9-0 run at the beginning of the second half to take a 29-27 advantage but 3-pointer by the Vikings put Berry up 37-32 with 11:24 left in regulation.
After trailing by six, 49-43, with 3:07 to go, back-to-back-to-back buckets from Jacob Link and Stanley tied the game up at 49 with 1:39 left.
A layup by Carl Fitch with under a minute to go put the Warriors up 51-49 but Berry tied the game up with 11 seconds to go to force overtime for the second consecutive game.
Berry took a quick three-point lead 10 seconds into the overtime period but a trifecta from Stanley tied the game up 34 seconds into the session.
Berry held a three-point lead, 59-56, with under a minute to go until Stanley tied the game up at 59 on an and-one play.
Moments later after forcing a tough shot and getting a defensive rebound, Coman corralled the ball and was tripped and fouled, sending him to the free-throw line for two shots.
Stanley tallied a team-best three blocks and a steal while also shooting 8 for 11 from the charity stripe.
Link added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds with one steal as well.
Coman tallied 10 points but none bigger than his 10th point that came with 1.6 seconds to go.
He also recorded five rebounds, a team-best four steals and two rebounds.
Fitch and Rod Cummings II combined for six points and five rebounds, while Alex Conrad accounted for four points and six rebounds.
Hendrix shot 18 for 54 (33.3%) from the floor, 4 of 22 (18.2%) from deep and 20 for 28 (71.4%) from the charity stripe.
Berry shot just 9 for 18 (50%) from the free-throw line.
The 8-6 start to this season is the best start to the season since the 2008-09 season (11-3) and Hendrix has started 2-1 in SAA play for the second time in the last three years.
With the win, Hendrix holds a 2-1 mark in SAA play which is good enough for first place in the conference.
Hendrix is tied with Berry, Centre, Millsaps, Oglethorpe and Sewanee for first place honors.
"I am Incredibly proud of our guys today," Hendrix coach Thad McCracken said. "They bounced back from a tough and exhausting game Friday night and responded with a great road win this afternoon. Our defensive effort was tremendous and the guys hung tough and found a way to make enough plays down the stretch to pull it out."
Hendrix returns to Conway to take on Birmingham-Southern at 8 pm. Friday from Grove Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.