Initially, I was planning to write this week’s column about the Nick Smith, Jr. saga, but it seems to have been concluded, so I’ll hit on one other thing within the sports community as well.
Regardless, I’ll touch on it because it was the most important sports story in the state over the last week.
Smith is a 5-star recruit committed to Eric Musselman’s Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team.
Smith was set to begin his senior basketball season at North Little Rock High School when he was ruled ineligible.
According to an article by KATV, Smith was ruled ineligible to play after a series of events that began in August.
Sylvan Hills principal Tracy Allen wrote a letter to the Arkansas Activities Association that alleged recruiting violations.
Smith had attended Sylvan Hills High School before he along with his parents and siblings moved out of the Sylvan Hills school district, all the while informing Allen of their intentions and that the move involved reasons beyond basketball.
Apparently, Allen’s letter to AAA stated Smith, Jr., was affiliated with two trainers, one of whom was a registered volunteer coach with NLR.
The volunteer coach, however, stepped away from the NLR school district in March and the Smith family didn’t discuss moving until July.
North Little Rock self-reported a possible violation despite the volunteer coach stepping down roughly three months before the Smiths talked about moving.
Both the NLRSD and the Pulaski County School District have agreed that there were violations, but it was no fault of Nick Smith, Jr.
They did call out issues within the AAA, but AAA has yet to comment on anything regarding Smith, Jr.
This is unfortunate that Smith has had this hanging over his head.
He deserves to play, and the AAA sitting on their hands is frustrating, especially when nothing appears to have been wrong on Smith’s part.
Let the kid play.
Turning attention to a column that came from my hometown, Springfield, Missouri, from Springfield News-Leader Sports Editor Wyatt Wheeler.
Wheeler wrote that College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, just outside of Branson, is not doing any favors to its student-athletes.
Wheeler wrote that early in his career, he received a phone call from someone with USA Today because the college would no longer be sporting uniforms with the Nike logo because the company supported former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — the controversial quarterback who knelt during the national anthem prior to games in protest of police-involved shootings.
Something to note about College of the Ozarks before continuing further, the college is a private Christian institution.
On Friday, Wheeler produced a column regarding C of O’s most recent “stunt” as the college met with Springfield-based Evangel College for a men’s basketball game.
The anthem was played prior to the game, but according to a source of Wheeler’s, a player knelt after the anthem to pray.
Wheeler writes that C of O wasn’t happy the prayer took place before the American flag left the court.
“College of the Ozarks said in 2017 that it would walk away from any game if the opposing team takes a knee, sits or turns its back on the American flag or national anthem,” Wheeler wrote.
Wheeler continued, saying the game started with a few possessions taking place before a timeout was called and then a meeting at midcourt between the two team’s coaches and the player in question that prayed lasted nearly 10 minutes.
The anthem was played again and the game restarted. Evangel won the game.
Wheeler said College of Ozarks intended no disrespect, but it was canceling upcoming games against Evangel, which has become a big rivalry in southwest Missouri since the 1950s.
As I stated previously, C of O is a private Christian institution, therefore, it can set ground rules for itself.
However, this seems childish.
Two private Christian institutions gathered to play a basketball game, one player knelt to pray, which Christians do, after the anthem was played and College of the Ozarks not only stopped the game, after it began, to have the anthem replayed, but restarted the game and then canceled upcoming games with Evangel.
This is ludicrous.
I’ll include this bit from Wheeler as the end to this column, but I encourage you to read his entire column.
“The school has proven to be quick to take advantage of hot-button topics in the world outside Point Lookout, and the student-athletes have been the ones to take the consequences.
“It's OK for C of O to stick to what it stands for. It's a private institution and has that right. But it's obvious they want this attention with every press release surrounding athletics. It's not like they're putting out a statement about every freshman that gets kicked out of school after catching them take a sip of beer in the dorm.
“I just wish those in charge would consider their student-athletes more when making these moves and announcements. If they could see the fear I saw years ago in those volleyball players' eyes, they might think differently.”
