Frank Broyles Football

Former Arkansas athletic director Frank Broyles started the conference realignment revolution in the early 1990s when he had the Razorbacks move from the Southwest Conference to the Southeastern Conference, starting with the 1991-92 basketball seasons.

 Beth Hall / AP

FAYETTEVILLE — Frank Broyles had a vision of what college football would eventually become and in 2023 some of that is still playing out.

Broyles was ahead of the majority of college football and got Arkansas into the SEC beginning play in 1992. Broyles recognized the then Southwest Conference wasn’t going to survive in the future of big contracts and payouts. So he moved the Hogs to the SEC in a very wise move.

