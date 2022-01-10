Some teams missed Friday action, but all teams have now begun conference play with a packed night.
Both Conway basketball teams did not play Friday as North Little Rock High School was shut down.
Conway will now play host to Cabot on Tuesday.
Kicking off conference play, the Greenbrier Panther boys fell in a close one at Van Buren, losing 52-49 on Friday.
The game marked the fifth loss in the last six contests for the Panthers, moving their record to 9-5 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.
The Lady Panthers, however, picked up a 41-33 win over the Van Buren girls to improve their record to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
The Lady Panthers will look to improve on their three-game winning streak, while the Panther boys look to right the ship when both teams play host to Russellville on Tuesday.
The Vilonia Eagles and Lady Eagles also kicked off conference play Friday, hosting Alma with both getting a win.
The Vilonia boys won easily 62-30 to even up the overall record at 7-7, while the Lady Eagles also picked up a dominant 58-36 win over the Airedalettes to improve to 10-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.
Both Vilonia teams take a trip Tuesday to Mountain Home to continue conference play.
The Mayflower boys team picked up a 66-52 win at home against Lamar to improve its record to 13-4-1.
The Mayflower girls did not play.
Both Mayflower teams travel Tuesday to Two Rivers.
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles won a nail-biter, 45-43, over South Side (Bee Branch) to even up the season record at 8-8 and move to 4-3 in conference play.
There was no score reported for the CCS boys.
Both CCS teams travel Tuesday to Quitman.
The St. Joseph boys and girls basketball teams fell Friday against Bigelow with the boys losing 42-37, while the girls lost, 49-30.
The St. Joseph boys’ record falls to 11-3 on the season and 6-2 in conference play, while the girls basketball team falls to 2-12 on the season and 2-6 in conference play.
The Quitman girls picked up a win seemingly on cruise control over Maumelle Charter with the final score 60-19 to improve to 15-1 on the season and a perfect 7-0 in conference play.
The boys, however, lost to Maumelle Charter, 59-54, to fall to 7-8 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.
Quitman travels Tuesday to Hector.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Warhawks boys fell for the second consecutive game as Wonderview won convincingly by a score of 87-46 at home, dropping its record to 9-10 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.
The MVE Lady Warhawks, however, won 76-47 over Wonderview to improve to 19-2 on the regular season and 7-0 in conference play.
Both Mr. Vernon-Enola teams will play host to county rival Guy-Perkins on Tuesday.
