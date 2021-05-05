Spring sport regular seasons have officially wound down and with that come the end of seasons, but also celebrations.
Conway
The Conway boys soccer team wrapped up its season as the No. 1 seed in the 6A Central after capturing the conference title after beating Bryant 3-0 on Monday.
The Wampus Cats beat Northside for a share of the conference title April 27 and with Northside losing back-to-back conference contests, Conway was able to capture the conference crown, surrendering its only conference loss April 1 at Northside.
The girls soccer team grabbed the No. 3 seed after falling at conference leader Bryant 2-1 Monday.
The softball team beat Sheridan 4-2 Monday in a nonconference contest and will travel to Bryant on Thursday for the regular season finale.
The baseball team lost a high-scoring affair 13-11 to Catholic on Tuesday.
Greenbrier
The Greenbrier girls soccer team locked up an undefeated 5A West Conference championship-winning season Monday after blanking Greenwood 6-0.
The Panther baseball team has the No. 2 seed from the 5A West in the state tournament after sweeping Alma in a doubleheader Monday, winning game one 7-0 and run-ruling the Airedales in game two 11-1.
The boys soccer team locked up the fourth seed with a 4-0 win over Greenwood on Monday.
Softball saw its season come to a close as it fell just short of earning the conference’s fourth seed, falling twice to Alma on Monday.
Greenbrier track had a strong day at the 5A West meet with several conference champions who will be named in an upcoming story in the Log Cabin Democrat.
Vilonia
Vilonia boys and girls track grabbed the 5A West championship this season at the conference meet and will compete, alongside Greenbrier for the state championship.
Vilonia softball grabbed the fourth seed after beating Beebe on Monday.
Baseball and boys and girls soccer saw their seasons come to an end after all recorded losses in their most recent games.
Mayflower
Mayflower baseball and baseball have advanced to the Region 3 Tournament at Central Arkansas Christian.
Baseball will play DeWitt at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while softball will play CAC at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Class 2A
At Class 2A, both St. Joseph baseball and Quitman softball will compete in the Central Region Tournament at Tuckerman.
St. Joseph plays Melbourne at 3 p.m. Thursday, while Quitman plays Midland at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Class 1A
Guy-Perkins baseball will play in the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament at Mt. Vernon-Enola against Bradford at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Both Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon-Enola softball teams have also qualified for the Region 3 Tournament.
Guy-Perkins will play Bradford at 10 a.m. Thursday, while MVE will play Clarendon at 3 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.