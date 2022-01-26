Several games were missed Tuesday, but conference play continues.
In another dominating display, the nationally ranked Conway Lady Cats beat Mt. St. Mary, 82-27, on the road to improve to 18-1-1 on the season and 4-1-1 in 6A Central play.
The Lady Cats played Little Rock Southwest after this writing Wednesday, and will then host Bryant on Friday, along with the Conway boys team.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a close 46-42 win at Mountain Home on Tuesday to move to 12-4 on the season and 3-1 in 5A West conference play.
Greenbrier plays host to Greenwood on Friday.
Vilonia boys and girls basketball teams traveled west to Russellville to take on the Cyclones.
The Russellville Lady Cyclones pulled off a one-point upset over the Vilonia Lady Eagles in a 60-59 contest.
The Lady Eagles fall to 14-3 on the season and 5-1 in 5A West play.
Meanwhile, the Vilonia boys found themselves up by 24 points at one time, lost the big lead and then finally captured a 56-47 win over the Cyclones.
Vilonia hosts Siloam Springs on Friday.
The Mayflower boys traveled Tuesday to Perryville, and took away a 62-59 win over the Mustangs to improve to 13-5 overall and 6-1 in Class 5-3A play.
Mayflower hosts Atkins on Thursday and then travels Friday to Lamar.
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles fell 39-37 at Bigelow to fall to 10-10 on the season and 6-5 in Class 4-2A play.
CCS plays host to Maumelle Charter on Friday.
The Quitman Lady Bulldogs picked up a 56-25 win at St. Joseph to improve to 19-1 on the season and 11-0 in Class 5-2A play, while St. Joseph dropped to 4-15 and 4-9 in conference play.
The St. Joseph boys, however, won a low-scoring affair over Quitman, winning 32-24. St. Joseph improved to 16-2 on the season and 11-2 in conference play, while Quitman falls to 9-11 on the season and 6-6 in conference play.
The Guy-Perkins boys fell, 96-82, Tuesday at Wonderview to fall to 15-8 overall and 7-2 in Class 4-1A.
Guy-Perkins hosts Nemo Vista on Friday.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks scored a 51-12 win over Scranton to improve to 22-2 on the season and 10-0 in Class 4-1A play.
The Warhawk boys team beat Scranton 70-46 to improve to 10-11 on the season and 5-4 in conference play.
Mt. Vernon-Enola travels Friday to Western Yell County.
