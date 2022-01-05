The turn of the calendar means conference play is now underway for most teams as each strives for a shot at their classification’s championship at season’s end.
The Conway Wampus Cats boys basketball team beat Little Rock Southwest, 80-57, Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena to pick up the first conference win of the season.
The Wampus Cats improve to 10-3 on the season.
Both Wampus Cats and Lady Cats travel Friday to North Little Rock to take on the Charging Wildcats.
Though not quite in conference play just yet, both Greenbrier boys and girls teams picked up wins over Batesville.
The boys picked up a 59-44 win over the Pioneers, while the Lady Panthers won 71-60.
The Panther boys improved to 9-4, while the girls improved to 9-3.
Greenbrier kicks off conference play Friday with a trip to Van Buren.
The Vilonia boys and girls picked up wins in nonconference games at Sylvan Hills.
The boys improved to 6-7 with a 70-37 win, while the Lady Eagles picked up a 66-45 win to improve to 9-2.
Both Vilonia teams host Alma on Friday to kick off conference play.
The Mayflower boys basketball team picked upa 55-54 win over Dover to kick off conference play.
The Eagles improve to 12-4-1 on the season and will host Lamar on Friday.
Conway Christian and St. Joseph split an inter-city rivalry match, which saw the St. Joseph boys picked up a 54-38, while the CCS girls won 46-36.
Conway Christian moves on to host South Side, while St. Joseph takes on Bigelow.
The Quitman boys picked up a 54-53 win over Lisa Academy North at home. The Bulldogs move on to play host to Maumelle Charter on Friday.
