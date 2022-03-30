Conference action began for some in baseball, softball and soccer, while others jumped back into conference play Tuesday.
Baseball
The Conway Wampus Cats kicked off the final stretch of conference play for the season with an 8-3 win over Cabot on the road Tuesday.
The Conway record improves to 8-7 on the season and 2-1 in 6A Central play.
The Wampus Cats host Northside on Friday.
The Greenbrier Panthers picked up a pair of wins Tuesday at home over Russellville, winning the first game of a doubleheader 4-1 and won the second 5-4.
The Panthers are now 6-5 on the season with a 3-1 5A West record. Greenbrier travels Friday to Siloam Springs.
The Vilonia Eagles fell in a pair of games to Mountain Home on Tuesday, losing game one 6-5 and game two 10-0.
Vilonia’s record drops to 1-9 on the season and 1-3 in 5A West play.
Vilonia hosts McCrory on Friday in nonconference action.
The Mayflower Eagles beat Perryville at home 2-1 on Tuesday, improving to 7-6 on the season and 2-0 in 5-3A play.
Mayflower travels Friday to Baptist Prep.
The Conway Christian Eagles dropped to 0-5 on the season with a 14-4 loss to South Side (Bee Branch).
CCS plays at St. Joseph on Friday.
St. Joseph ran its season record to 6-1 and 1-0 in 5-2A play with a 17-2 win over Marshall.
Quitman fell Tuesday at Bigelow, 17-0, dropping its record to 1-8 on the season and 0-1 in 5-2A play.
The Bulldogs travel Friday to Hector.
The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds scored a 15-0 win over Lisa Academy North on Monday at home, and will travel Friday to Wonderview.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Warhawks beat Wonderview 3-0 on Tuesday, and will host Nemo Vista on Friday.
Softball
The Conway Lady Cats fell in conference action on Tuesday in a 4-1 loss at Cabot.
Conway’s record falls to 4-5 on the season and 2-1 in 6A Central play.
The Lady Cats host Northside on Friday.
The Lady Panthers also secured a doubleheader victory over Russellville, winning game one 3-0 and then won game two 6-4 to improve to 6-4 on the season and 3-1 in 5A West play.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles picked up a pair of wins Tuesday over Mountain Home in a doubleheader, winning game one 9-4 and game two 5-1 to improve to 5-4 on the season and 3-1 in 5A West play.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles won their third straight with a 4-0 win over Perryville, improving the overall record to 7-2 and securing the first 5-3A win on the season.
The Lady Eagles travel Friday to Baptist Prep.
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles fell 13-2 to South Side (Bee Branch) on Tuesday, falling to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.
CCS plays at St. Joseph on Friday.
St. Joseph fell 15-5 to Marshall on Tuesday, dropping to 0-6 on the season and 0-2 in 5-2A play.
Quitman lost to Bigelow on Tuesday, falling to 5-4 on the season and 0-1 in 5-2A play.
The Lady Bulldogs travel Friday to Hector.
The Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds picked up a 21-0 win over Lisa Academy North, and will travel Friday to Wonderview.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks beat Wonderview 10-8 at home Tuesday and will host Nemo Vista on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
The Conway Wampus Cats continued its stretch of strong play, beating Cabot on the road 2-0 for the fourth straight victory.
Conway hosts Northside on Friday.
The Greenbrier boys soccer team beat Vilonia 6-1 on the road on Tuesday, improving its record to 2-4 on the season and 1-3 in 5A West play.
The Eagles fall to 3-3 on the season and 0-3 in 5A West play.
The Panthers host Alma on Friday, while Vilonia travels Friday to Van Buren.
The Conway Christian Eagles picked up a 4-3 win over Lisa Academy North on Tuesday, and will travel Thursday to Maumelle Charter.
The St. Joseph Bulldogs fell 5-3 to Bauxite on Monday, and will host White County Central on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
The Conway Lady Cats also logged its fourth straight win, also a 2-0 victory over Cabot.
Conway hosts Northside on Friday.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a 4-0 win over Vilonia on the road Tuesday to improve to 4-2 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
The loss drops the Lady Eagles to 2-3-1 on the season and 0-2-1 in 5A West play.
Greenbrier hosts Alma on Friday, while Vilonia travels Friday to Van Buren.
The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs fell 7-0 to Bauxite on Monday.
