Conference play begins for high school football this week, but one area team will have a second consecutive week off.
The Conway Wampus Cats were preparing to travel to Little Rock Southwest for the inaugural meeting between the two schools, but Southwest had to cancel this week’s game and next week’s game against Cabot.
The Wampus Cats went 2-1 in nonconference play with the only loss coming against second-ranked Bentonville at home.
Conway closed out the nonconference schedule with a 49-28 win over Jonesboro.
With Friday’s game canceled, the Wampus Cats have an extra week to prepare for third-ranked North Little Rock.
The Greenbrier Panthers got off to a blazing start in a 55-6 blowout at home over Beebe, but missing four starters hurt over the next two games as the Panthers fell to Batesville and Arkadelphia 35-28.
With those four starters back and conference play starting, it begins a new start for Greenbrier which comes against Morrilton.
The Devil Dogs went 1-2 over their first three games, falling to Russellville 15-10, beating Beebe 41-7 and a close losing effort to Wynne 20-19.
Morrilton senior wide receiver Reggie Toney caught two second-half touchdowns in the loss to Wynne.
Meanwhile, Greenbrier put up 363 yards in the loss to Arkadelphia.
The Devil Dogs are a Hooten’s one-point favorite over the Panthers for the game in Greenbrier.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network on YouTube.
The Vilonia Eagles have started off strong with a 29-27 win over Greene County Tech and a 28-23 win over 6A Russellville.
But, a 21-8 loss to Maumelle is sandwiched between those two games.
Against Russellville, Vilonia junior quarterback Austin Myers passed for a touchdown and ran for another.
The Eagles travel to Clarksville, where they will face a Panthers team that is 1-1 through nonconference play.
Clarksville took a 32-12 loss to Ozark and then beat Pottsville 37-14 last Friday.
Panthers senior Miles Castleman returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown in the win over Pottsville.
It was Clarksville’s first win since a 62-13 road win over Huntsville on Oct. 11.
Hooten’s favors Vilonia by eight.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
The Mayflower Eagles have gotten off to a rough start during nonconference play, failing to pick up a win.
The Eagles fell 35-20 to Central Arkansas Christian, 28-13 to Batesville Southside and 35-7 to Fountain Lake.
The bye week may have been a good chance to reset, but the game will come against an undefeated Paris team.
Paris beat Lavaca 32-12, Westside 62-6 and West Fork 20-7 through nonconference play, which give it its first 3-0 start since 2011.
Despite the records, Hooten’s has Mayflower as a one-point favorite.
Turnovers haunted Conway Christian and Quitman last week in their losses to Perryville and Mountain Home.
Both teams will look to clean up play as they meet in Quitman.
The Conway Christian Eagles have struggled through nonconference play as they have lost to a trio of 3A teams, first with a 48-14 loss to Baptist Prep, a 42-0 Atkins loss and a 45-18 loss to Perryville.
Meanwhile, Quitman recorded a 59-0 win over 3A Two Rivers, but fell 34-6 to 3A Melbourne and lost 32-13 to 3A Mountain View.
Even with a few turnovers, Quitman junior quarterback Will Litton completed 15 of 28 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.
He also recorded 131 rushing yards and a touchdown, while also leading the team in tackles with 19.
Hooten’s has the Bulldogs as an eight-point favorite over the Eagles.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports or conwaychristianschool.org/athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.