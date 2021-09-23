Conference play gets underway Friday as all teams are back in action.
At the 7A level, Conway hosts Little Rock Southwest in both schools’ inaugural meeting.
Last year’s contest was supposed to kick off 7A Central play last year as Conway traveled to 7A’s newest school, however, the game was canceled due to COVID issues at Southwest.
Instead, the inaugural meeting had to wait until this year.
Heading into the matchup, the Wampus Cats sit at 2-1 after bouncing back from a miserable 41-24 loss to begin the 2021 season Aug. 27 at Fayetteville.
Conway bounced back to beat reigning 7A West champion Bentonville 55-41 the following week before beating future 7A Central opponent Jonesboro 42-25 at home on Sept. 10.
Conway had last Friday off to prepare for conference play.
Little Rock Southwest has yet to win a game in 10 matchups in the school’s history.
This season, the Gryphons sit at 0-3 with losses to Class 6A opponents.
Southwest lost 20-0 to West Memphis on Aug. 27 before losing back-to-back road contests to Parkview, 47-0, and Benton, 63-19.
Hooten’s expects another blowout loss for the Gryphons, as it picks Conway as a 35-point favorite at home.
This game will be broadcast on Y107 FM and the Conway Corp YouTube Channel.
In Class 5A, Hooten’s expects Greenbrier and Vilonia to be two-score favorites as both host their conference openers.
Last week, Greenbrier had the week off after starting nonconference play 3-0.
The Panthers’ offense has been rolling all season, scoring 44 or more points in each game, with the Sept. 10 game against Arkadelphia being the high-point with a 55-47 win.
Greenbrier starts conference play against Morrilton.
The Devil Dogs enter conference play at 1-2 after losses to Class 6A Russellville and 5A West Wynne.
Morrilton’s lone win came at home against Beebe in a 31-26 win.
Greenbrier is a 14-point favorite at home, according to Hooten’s.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube Channel.
Vilonia is back at home this week to begin conference play as the Eagles enter 3-0.
Vilonia picked up a key 34-32 hard-fought win over Maumelle at home on Sept. 10 after beating Greene County Tech on the road 56-17.
Last Thursday, the Eagles took advantage of several Russellville turnovers to pick up a 40-28 win over the Cyclones.
This week, Vilonia hosts 1-2 Clarksville to kick off 5A West play.
The Panthers took a pair of losses to begin the season to Ozark (14-13) and at Mena (34-14) before picking up a 32-10 win at Pottsville.
Clarksville remains on the road as it travels to Vilonia.
Hooten’s predicts a 13-point win for Vilonia.
This game will be broadcast on the Vilonia Eagles YouTube page.
Last week, in the nonconference finale, Mayflower nearly beat Class 4A Central Arkansas Christian and now sits at 0-3 heading into conference play.
This week, Mayflower hosts another Eagles team as it welcomes 3-0 Paris.
Paris had last week off after winning big against Lavaca, Westside and West Fork.
Hooten’s picks Paris as a four-point favorite at Mayflower.
Finally, Quitman heads to Conway Christian to begin Class 4-3A play.
The Eagles have yet to score a point in all three contests this season, most recently suffering a 59-0 loss at Perryville.
CCS hopes for better results this week against Quitman.
The Bulldogs are also coming off a big loss, falling 48-27 at Mountain Home.
Quitman has lost two straight after beating Two Rivers to begin the season.
Hooten’s has Quitman as a 37-point favorite.
Conway Christian’s broadcast will be on the Conway Christian School YouTube page, while Quitman’s broadcast will be on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
