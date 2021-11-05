This has been one of the more wild weeks in sports that I can remember.
The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games in the World Series to end a 26-year drought.
Conference realignment has gone haywire. Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID and didn’t exactly tell the truth about his vaccination status.
Henry Ruggs III unfortunately decided to get behind the wheel of his car despite a high blood alcohol content level and killed a woman and her dog.
Odell Beckham, Jr.’s, dad released a video showing every time Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has missed OBJ in passes.
Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver is being investigated for racism, which from what has been released, he’ll likely have to surrender his ownership of the Suns.
And, the College Football Playoff Committee released the first edition of the CFP rankings.
There were, of course, other things that happened this week, but I wanted to touch on some of these because they hold the most weight.
I’ll start with the conference realignment because there is a lot to talk about.
I recently saw someone state that Oklahoma and Texas’ exodus out of the Big 12 sparked the conference realignment.
While that may be true for the FBS, the FCS started making moves before that as the Western Athletic Conference and ASUN Conference jumped to add new institutions back in January.
Now, it seems all of college football is on the move to a new conference at the Division I level.
Of course that isn’t true, but there has been plenty of movement.
I won’t go into all the moves, but a couple from the FCS that hit closer to UCA.
Sam Houston, along with Abilene Christian, Lamar and Stephen F. Austin announced they would be leaving the Southland Conference for the WAC. Similarly, UCA announced it would be joining the ASUN alongside Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, ultimately forming the ASUN Football Conference with current ASUN members North Alabama and Kennesaw State.
More recently, another pair of Southland schools look like they are heading to the WAC in Incarnate Word and McNeese State.
But, within the last week, there have been reports that Sam Houston and Jacksonville State have been invited to join Conference USA after CUSA has been poached by other FBS conferences.
So, within 11 months, it seems SHSU and JSU are going to be joining their second conference this year.
FCS power James Madison is reportedly making the jump to the FBS into the Sun Belt, which it seems JMU’s exit from the Colonial Athletic Association has been a mess.
There’s still a lot of movement, and we could continue to see changes over the next couple years.
Could UCA be on the move up to the FBS? It all depends on the school’s budget and if it receives an invite.
Sticking with the college ranks, the CFP Committee released their first rankings and I have to say, they missed the mark.
The rankings are: No. 1 Georgia (8-0), No. 2 Alabama (7-1), No. 3 Michigan State (8-0), No. 4 Oregon (7-1).
I don’t think anyone will argue with Georgia being No. 1. The Bulldogs have proven they are the top team in the nation, backed by the nation’s best defense.
They will likely be playing Alabama for the SEC Championship in Atlanta soon.
Therefore, you could also make an argument for Alabama. It’s lone loss came against CFP No. 14 ranked Texas A&M.
You could also make an argument about Michigan State, and even Oregon if you want. The Ducks have a pair of top 25 wins.
However, the problem is undefeated Cincinnati is not included, and Oregon is too far down in the other polls for me, personally, to want to include them in the CFP.
In fact, the Bearcats are ranked sixth in the CFP rankings. The AP and USA Today both have Cincy ranked No. 2 behind Georgia.
But, it doesn’t end there. Oklahoma is ranked fourth in both the AP and USA Today polls, behind Alabama, but in the CFP, the Sooners are ranked eighth, behind one-loss Michigan.
Michigan State is ranked No. 5 in the AP and No. 6 in the USA Today, while Oregon is ranked No. 7 in both the AP and USA Today polls.
So, this begs the question: What’s the point of the AP and USA Today polls if the CFP and it’s 13 committee members are going to ignore those ratings and put together a four-team mix that maybe shouldn’t be the teams chosen for the CFP? Ratings is likely the answer.
We’ll likely see more movement among the CFP top four, however.
But, again, this is the problem with just having four teams play for a national championship in a league that features 130 schools.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the media quite a bit this year for his status with the Packers organization, but more recently, he tested positive for COVID and he wasn’t completely telling the truth about his vaccination status.
In August, a Packers beat reporter asked Rodgers if he was vaccinated, which Rodgers responded, saying he is “immunized.”
Now, the league has rules in place for vaccination statuses. If Rodgers had been vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson and retested and received two negative results within 24 hours, he would be eligible to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, because he is not vaccinated, he will have to sit out Sunday’s game and it’s up in the air if he will be able to suit up Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.
He has to be asymptomatic prior to that game in order to play.
I watch a guy on YouTube named Tom Grossi, who is a Packers fan, because he is an entertaining personality who talks about NFL football. Not just Packers football.
He laid it out simply, saying his biggest frustration with everything is that Rodgers was saying he was all in on playing with the Packers this year because he wants to play for a Super Bowl title.
However, this recent news really puts a damper on things because Rodgers will potentially miss out on two games, which could have seeding implications for the Packers come playoff time.
Switching to the Ruggs situation. The story has been talked about extensively by now.
Ruggs was driving his Corvette in Las Vegas at a speed of 156 mph with a BAC at twice the legal limit in Nevada and slammed into the rear of another vehicle that caught on fire, killing both a 23-year-old woman that was close to getting her US citizenship and her golden retriever.
Ruggs made an extremely dumb decision and got behind the wheel when he shouldn’t have and could be facing up to 46 years in prison.
Finally, Suns governor Sarver is being investigated for racist statements.
From what I’ve read that Sarver has said, I don’t see how the league will let him continue to own the NBA’s Arizona-based franchise.
I’m reminded of Donald Sterling and his racist comments made several years ago and how he had to surrender ownership of the Los Angeles Clippers.
It’s definitely been a wild week in sports. Let’s just hope there is less tragic and angering news in the upcoming week.
