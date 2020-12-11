While I’ll certainly write something about the Arkansas and UCA basketball games over the weekend in Tuesday’s edition, I wanted to dedicate this column elsewhere in the college ranks that also includes UCA.
Conference alignment has often been a big topic within the college ranks, with rumors of the Power 5 conferences breaking off from the other conference to form a separate entity.
But, it seems conference realignment could be on the horizon, which could spell the return of football for a former FBS conference.
About a month ago while browsing Reddit, a social news aggregation, web content rating and discussion website, I came across a post in the FCS and CFB subreddits that brought up the Western Athletic Conference adding teams.
The discussion pointed toward the WAC in talks to add four Southland Conference schools: Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin.
There were also reports that the WAC extended an offer to Southern Utah to join the conference.
The WAC has added Tarleton State and Dixie State University in 2020 as well.
The moves are to get football back for the WAC, which was once considered one of the better football conferences, but with members seeking better ground, the conference officially announced it would no longer sponsor football after the 2012 season.
Obviously, if those current Southland schools leave, it would leave a void for the SLC as four of 11 football-playing schools would be leaving the conference.
However, almost simultaneously, a report came out that the Atlantic Sun is in pursuit of UCA, Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky.
The report goes along with the highly ambitious plan released in January this year by Coastal Collegiate Sports Association president Ted Gumbart for the Atlantic Sun to eventually 20 members, including those from the CCSA in 2023 and then split into two separate conferences.
The split would allow the ASUN to operate under the same name, while football-playing schools would operate under the working name of United Athletic Conference.
If this sounds confusing, I get it. I was quite confused when I first heard about a super conference splitting in two.
What I can make of it, would be all schools would operate within the ASUN name until football rolls around and those schools will be a part of the United Athletic Conference name or whatever name is finalized.
Which, if UCA does accept the offer, would mean a move out of the Southland, it’s home since 2006.
So, what could this all mean for UCA?
If four of those four Texas schools accept the WAC’s offer, that would significantly put the Southland in a weaker position from a competition standpoint.
Sam Houston State has consistently been one of the better football teams at the FCS level, while Stephen F. Austin’s men’s basketball team has been atop the conference for the better part of a decade.
Then, you add reports from nearly four years ago that universities in Louisiana were facing financial trouble, you’ve got a conference that could be facing trouble.
A move out would likely be ideal for UCA as you’re talking about a potential loss of an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs or a harder path to the FCS Playoffs.
However, a move to the ASUN doesn’t seem like an ideal fit for UCA.
Currently, the ASUN has Kennesaw State, North Alabama and Stetson, along with FBS team Liberty.
Adding UCA, Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky would further pave the way for football, but more schools would have to be added, which is likely.
But, travel is where my mind is currently at.
UCA currently serves as the only Southland school in Arkansas.
It’s current longest road trip across all sports is to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 670 miles or 10 hours, 32 minutes from the UCA campus.
If UCA were to move to the new ASUN/United Athletic Conference, there will be at least four road trips over 10 hours, including a 16-hour trip to Florida Gulf Coast, that would almost certainly have to be a plane trip.
Personally, if UCA were to move out of the Southland, I believe the best move would be to go to the Ohio Valley Conference.
Even if Eastern Kentucky, which is an OVC charter member, and Jacksonville State leaves the OVC that would still allow UCA to join a football-playing conference with better travel, especially if budgets are strained because of COVID.
The longest road trip UCA would have to take would be to Morehead State at nine hours, 33 minutes.
In fact, travel to OVC universities is much better for UCA than the Southland with several universities being in a six-hour driving radius to UCA.
This is all preemptive as nothing is concrete as of writing this column Friday, but we certainly see movement in the coming months.
As this story continues to develop, I will follow up with traditional stories along with columns.
