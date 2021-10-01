Conference alignment has been a major theme throughout college athletics over the past year.
It seemed to really start with the four Texas schools — Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin — electing to leave the Southland Conference and join the Western Athletic Conference to essentially reform the WAC Football Conference, which was announced in January.
Not too much later, it was announced that UCA was also leaving the Southland to help form the ASUN Football Conference, along with Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, who are leaving the Ohio Valley Conference, and North Alabama and Kennesaw State.
Then, realignment hit the FBS as Oklahoma and Texas announced they would be leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC, likely in 2025.
This announcement led to the Big 12 eventually announcing it will add BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida.
In late August, the ACC, Big 10 and Pac-12 announced an alliance of sorts.
And, more recently, movement has trickled back down to the FCS as it was announced mid-September that Austin Peay will be leaving the OVC and head to the ASUN.
Within the last week, Belmont has announced a move to the Missouri Valley Conference, leaving the OVC.
The Southland Conference looks to be gaining Division II institution Texas A&M-Commerce.
However, on Sept. 26, a tweet by Collegiate Consulting said that the WAC was hosting a meeting with McNeese State in Denver, Colorado.
Then, the most recent news, Murray State is likely leaving the OVC for the MVC.
It doesn’t appear that realignment is going to stop anytime soon as we are seeing the college landscape change before our eyes.
While three FCS conferences seem to be getting stronger in the ASUN, MVC and WAC, other conferences are being gutted.
The Southland Conference has lost five schools and could potentially lose a sixth before it adds another member.
The Ohio Valley has lost two already and it looks to be losing three more.
While the creation of new conferences at the FCS level is a good thing for those conferences, it seems that others are getting weaker and it means more conferences to earn automatic bids for the FCS Playoffs, which leaves fewer at-large bids to get into the playoffs.
I’m excited for this realignment.
While, I know certain rivalries are being lost, such as UCA and Sam Houston, which seemed like it was a bigger deal last Saturday than it had been in previous years, but new rivalries are going to be created.
Personally, I feel like this new ASUN Football Conference will be more competitive than the Southland was.
A week or so ago, four of the new ASUN schools were ranked in the top 25 polls for football.
That’s a great thing for the conference moving forward, and while I feel like the four former SLC schools that left for the WAC won’t push that conference further, it does create a good foundation to build upon.
We are not done with conference realignment.
With the addition of Austin Peay, the ASUN has an odd number of schools, so we’ll likely see additions there in the future.
I think it would make sense that more OVC schools could be on the move to the ASUN or some of the coastal schools.
This is an exciting time for college athletics at the Division I level.
