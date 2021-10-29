Conference title matchups were set in stone Friday for area teams.
Conway put the sportsmanship rule in place on Little Rock Catholic at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock as the Wampus Cats left with a 35-7 win.
Conway moves to 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in 7A Central Conference play as a showdown with Bryant next week will determine the Class 7A Central champion.
The Wampus Cats first got on the board near the end of the first quarter as running back Jayllen Chambers rushed for a 24-yard touchdown.
Kicker Adrian Mejia missed the extra point, putting Conway up 6-0.
Roughly two minutes later, quarterback Donovyn Omolo rushed up the middle from 1-yard out for a touchdown, giving Conway a 13-0 lead with 11:07 left in the first half.
On the Rockets’ ensuing possession, they didn’t get far when the ball hit the ground, which Conway recovered at the Catholic 29.
Wampus Cats running back Elijah “La La” Smith rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to put Conway up 20-0 with 4:49 left in the half.
In the third quarter, Omolo connected with wide receiver Clay Fisher on a 9-yard touchdown to put the Wampus Cats up 27-0.
Conway’s final touchdown came off a 1-yard rush by Chambers.
The touchdown was set up by a 29-yard interception return by defensive back Ashton Waller from the Rockets’ 30-yard line to the 1.
Conway converted a 2-point attempt to enact the sportsmanship rule.
Catholic scored with two minutes left in the game, but the two teams ran out the clock.
The Wampus Cats host Bryant, who beat North Little Rock 24-12 Friday, next week for the 7A Central title.
Greenbrier and Vilonia both picked up wins Friday night, which means the two will battle for the 5A West title next Friday at Greenbrier.
The Panthers (9-0, 6-0 5A West) traveled to Alma on Friday, and won 59-28.
Kicker Bradley Turnage split the uprights on a 21-yard field goal with 6:09 left in the first quarter to put Greenbrier up 3-0.
Quarterback Cooper Wilcox then connected with wide receiver Jacob Mathis on a 14-yard touchdown to go up 10-0 with 3:09 left in the first.
Wilcox threw his second touchdown of the game on a 10-yard pass to running back Eli Weaver, giving the Panthers a 17-0 lead with 10:11 left in the first half.
Wilcox then hit wide receiver Carter McElhany on an 83-yard touchdown for a 24-0 lead with 7:48 left in the first half.
Alma then scored its first touchdown when quarterback Joseph Trusty threw a 31-yard touchdown to wide receiver Keyshawn Rhodes.
Wilcox was picked off on the Panthers’ ensuing possession off a tipped pass, but resulted in a stalled drive.
Instead, Greenbrier put its lead back up to 24 points as running back Nick Huett rushed for a 52-yard touchdown, giving the Panthers a 31-7 lead.
Trusty then connected with wide receiver Conner Stacy for a 24-yard touchdown with the Airedales now trailing by 17 with 7:08 left in the third quarter.
Wilcox and McElhany then connected again on a 57-yard touchdown pass, and then Weaver rushed for a 23-yard touchdown.
Trusty and Rhodes then paired up for a 31-yard touchdown before Wilcox hit Miles Miller for a 50-yard touchdown, giving Greenbrier a 52-21 lead.
Both teams scored late as the Panthers moved on with a focus on Vilonia for the 5A West title.
Vilonia took on Morrilton on the road Friday, and came away with a 42-21 win to improve to 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.
Quarterback Austin Myers threw for five touchdowns in the game as the Eagles doubled up the Devil Dogs.
His first touchdown went to wide receiver Jamison Hinsley for a 26-yard touchdown with 11:07 left in the first quarter.
However, Morrilton stormed back for a 14-6 lead after a pair of touchdowns.
Trailing by eight, Myers hit wide receiver Jack Vines for a 25-yard touchdown. The Eagles converted the 2-point attempt to tie the game before a Vilonia interception turned into Myers’ third touchdown pass of the game.
He hit running back Lane Hunter on a 33-yard pass to put the Eagles up 21-14 with 10:06 left in the first half.
After the Vilonia defense got a stop, wide receiver Connor Eary picked up a bouncing punt at the Eagles’ 30-yard line and took it 70 yards to the house, but it was called back because of a hold.
Vilonia pushed points across eventually, however, when Hunter rushed for a 9-yard touchdown.
Myersr then hit Hinsley again on an 8-yard touchdown before Myers connected with Kannon Bartlett on a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Morrilton scored a late touchdown, but the game was already out of reach.
Vilonia will head to Greenbrier for the 5A West crown.
Fresh off their first win of the season, the Mayflower Eagles came up short against Danville, falling 57-41 on the road.
Mayflower closes the regular season against Atkins.
Quitman set itself for a showdown for the Class 4-2A second seed next Friday after beating Mountainburg 49-20.
Bigelow blanked Hector, who will play the Bulldogs for the second seed for the Class 2A State Playoffs.
