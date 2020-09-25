While former University of Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino is coaching in the state for the first time since 2011 and the Pac 12 decided to play football this fall, I wanted to tell a story I’ve been hanging on for a while.
The story involves my dad, a Dallas Cowboys player and a former Razorback.
I wanted to touch on a little background before digging into the meat.
My dad has often told the story of how at 2 years old, he pointed to the star on Dallas Cowboys helmets and has since been a huge Cowboys fan.
So, in 2006, my family moved from Springfield, Missouri, to Conway so my parents could get a fresh start.
The first and only company my dad interviewed with is Lamb and Associates Packaging, and he has worked for the company since.
Dad soon found out the owner of the company was former Arkansas football wide receiver Jerry Lamb.
Lamb played alongside Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Jimmy Johnson and Ken Hatfield on the 1964 championship team and wore the jersey No. 88.
Lamb served as Jerry Jones’ best man at Jones’ wedding, and dad has told me that Lamb would talk with Jones about the Cowboys all the time.
My dad’s relationship allowed us to visit Cowboys Stadium on Thanksgiving Day in 2007 for a game against the New York Jets, where we sat on the 50-yard line, right under Jones’ suite.
It was a great experience and one that I will never forget.
Late last year, Lamb passed away at 78 years old, leaving his company in the hands of his son and daughter.
Five months after Lamb passed away, University of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb slipped to the Cowboys and Dallas selected him with the 17th overall pick.
CeeDee initially chose to wear No. 10 with the Cowboys, but Jones wanted CeeDee to wear 88 to honor his late friend Jerry Lamb.
The No. 88 holds a legacy with the Cowboys as three of Dallas best receivers have worn the number — Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.
According to a CBS Sports article, the decision on whether to wear 10 or 88 was placed on CeeDee’s shoulders.
The article quotes CeeDee as saying, “Going more in-depth with the situation, understanding the tradition and how much that number means to this organization and how much of a foundation that number holds — the great legends before me and what they’ve done with that number. It was kind of like, why not keep the tradition going?”
In the end, CeeDee chose to wear No. 88 for the Cowboys.
Like Jerry Jones saw with his Razorback days, No. 88 is now accompanied with Lamb on the back of a jersey, playing for his Dallas Cowboys.
In early November last year, my dad was diagnosed with cancer, which he has valiantly fought.
When we started going into lockdowns during the pandemic, Jerry Lamb’s son and daughter allowed my dad to work from home.
One day my dad got the mail and inside was a package from Lamb and Associates.
Inside was an official CeeDee Lamb No. 88 Dallas Cowboys jersey in dad’s size with a note inside that read “we hope you like this as much as we do.”
The note was signed by Jerry Lamb’s children.
While this story may not mean to others, it means a lot to me.
It shows that while my dad is in the biggest fight of his life, his employers show how much he means to their company and how they value his work.
So, not only am I a CeeDee Lamb fan, but I am a fan of Lamb and Associates.
