Conway's Olivia Wiedower sets the ball against North Little Rock last season. Wiedower will be playing in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game on Friday night at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Conway Lady Wampus Cat volleyball player Olivia Wiedower will be using the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game as a warmup for her college career.

Wiedower will continue her playing career this fall at Harding University in Searcy.

