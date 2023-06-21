Conway Lady Wampus Cat volleyball player Olivia Wiedower will be using the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game as a warmup for her college career.
Wiedower will continue her playing career this fall at Harding University in Searcy.
“It’s a great honor to be selected to play in the all-star game and to get to play with some of the top athletes from around the state,” Wiedower said.
The all-star game is Friday at 6 p.m. at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Wiedower has been playing volleyball for seven years.
“I started playing club volleyball in the fifth grade,” she said.
As a senior, Wiedower was named all-state and all-conference. She severed a team high 600 assists, 162 digs, 54 aces and had 19 kills.
“I grew up watching Conway HIgh School volleyball teams, and I knew I wanted to be a Lady Cat when I got old enough to try out,” Wiedower said. “Even though we didn’t win a state title, my growth in the game can be attributed to the Conway volleyball program. I made some lifelong friendships because of the culture created by Conway volleyball.”
Wiedower said she played multiple sports growing up.
“I swam and played basketball and softball,” she said. “I gave up swim first, then basketball and lastly, softball. That was the hardest one to quit. I really enjoyed softball, but I saw pretty early on, volleyball came more natural to me. I also recognized that if I wanted to play in college, I was going to need to put all my focus into volleyball. I wanted to be able to put all my time and effort into one sport.
“In doing so, I joined an club team (Elite Volleyball Academy) that played when school volleyball wasn’t in season.”
Wiedower said she’s excited about going to play at Harding.
“I’m so excited to play for Coach Fear,” she said. “Harding had a 30-2 record last season and went 19-0 in the Great American Conference. I’m looking forward to playing at the next level and hope to contribute to the continued success of Harding volleyball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.