Several were in attendance Sunday at Central Baptist College’s Mabee Student Services Complex for the Conway Athletic Awards banquet.
The banquet honored student-athletes past and present entitled the Elijah Pitts Award for career athletic achievement; the Marvin Delph Award for Conway Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year; the Joe B. McGee Award which is presented for meritorious service to Conway athletics and the Marvin Delph Student-Athlete Awards which are presented for not only athletic but also academic achievement.
Marvin Delph Student-Athlete Awards were presented to Kaitlyn Kordsmeier and Max Longing from St. Joseph School; Ashlyn Kinley and Kade Williams from Conway Christian School; David Paglianite, Matthew Grimes, Caden Henderson, Kobe Flores, Donovan Omolo, Dareck Haynes, Austin Watkins, Brooklyn Ferguson, Emily Zimmerman, Caleigh Jo Ashcraft, Kim Quinit, Riley Townsell, Meagan Larkins and Meg Swindle from Conway Junior High School.
The Elijah Pitts Award was presented to Greg Lasker, the Marvin Delph Awards were presented to Greg and Reed Hughes along with Lauren Dwyer and the Optimist Club, along with Ron Hill were awarded the Joe B. McGee Award.
Hill has been committed to working with kids in the community for several years.
He has coached many student-athletes from the local football programs to helping jumpstart Conway softball.
“When I was playing at State College of Arkansas, Mrs. (Doretta) Bright told me that I was one of her husband’s kids,” he said. “I told her, ‘You’re not going to believe how many grandkids he’s got in here.’ There is a lot of people in here that played for me, but I can’t name them all or we’d be here a long time.”
Hill said his desire to work with kids is a God-given talent.
“The good Lord gives different people different kinds of talents because I am very good with kids,” Hill said. “To be associated with all of these guys and the guys that played for me, it is an honor beyond belief.”
Hill said it’s not just him, but several in Conway that are committed to working with kids.
Lasker was a former Conway High School student-athlete that made his way to the University of Arkansas before getting drafted and playing in and winning Super Bowl XXI.
Lasker was coached by Hill in youth football.
Lasker’s father Vernon Lasker played alongside Pitts at Pine Street High School.
“When I had gotten the call or letter that I had received this award, I asked my parents if they knew Mr. Pitts because I didn’t know him,” Lasker said. “I asked my dad who was the better player because they played together at Pine Street. I was surprised, but dad said Mr. Pitts was a little bit better.”
Lasker said the number three has played a significant role in his life.
When he was at the University of Arkansas, he was the first single-digit player and he wore the number three.
He concluded his speech by handing out roses to three meaningful people in the audience.
“The thing I’m thankful about is that I’m here to share with you and I’m not being given this award posthumously,” he said. “With that thought, I wanted to present roses to those who can still smell them. I wanted to give one to my good friend, James Clark. I want to give my second rose to my beloved, the boss of me for 30 years. That third one is for coach Ron Hill because I want to be able to say thank you, while I’m able to and while you can still smell the roses.”
Dwyer received the Marvin Delph Sportswoman of the year award for her achievements as a student-athlete with Hendrix College, helping that program to near back-to-back 20-win seasons as well as accumulating a 4.0 GPA.
Dwyer thanked her family and friends and also shared the impact of volleyball.
“Volleyball has always impacted my life in many ways,” she said. “It has made me a better person and has forced me to grow in my leadership and how to deal with failure. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without it. I’m really thankful that I have had the opportunity to play this sport.”
Reed and Greg Hughes are the first father/son tandem to receive the Marvin Delph Sportsman of the Year.
Greg is a coach for Conway High School football and track and Reed has been a Conway football player.
The Hughes family recently suffered the loss of Greg’s wife and Reed’s mom in a battle with cancer.
Reed recently announced that he will be a preferred walk-on at Auburn University.
“People always say, ‘Why would I want to coach and deal with these parents?’” Greg said. “I love working with kids. They are the most fun thing you get to do with this job. The friendships you build with families and those players last a lifetime.”
Greg said he had three calls last week from former players that he coached. One found out about his wife’s passing, one heard about him having the flu and wishing he would feel better and the last one wanted to use him as a reference for a job.
“I was crying after a ball game, and coach (Steve) Daniels came up to me after we got beat in the semis and asked me what’s wrong,” Greg said. “I told him this is the hardest part of my job. These players ripped their guts out for me for three years and are walking off this field losing. He told me that I’ve done all I can and to keep my head up.”
Greg said he was standing up at the podium Sunday because of his son.
“The real reason I’m here is because of Reed,” he said. “Somebody said not to coach your kid, but I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for it. The last two years of him leading this team. I turned it over to him. He’s an impact to everybody around him. He led them on the field and spiritually. The greatest thing to see as a dad, as a coach was for the players to be holding hands and taking a knee and Reed is standing in the middle of them praying for them, for their travel, their safety and for the rest of the year. It’s an honor to call him son.”
Reed talked about how blessed he was to be put in the presence of strong people and talked about his mother’s passing.
We’ve all experienced a hard time with our loss,” he said. “We had our two options: we could either lay down and die and forget everything we’ve been blessed with or we could come together as a unit and that’s just what we’ve done. This award says Greg and Reed. We get all the attention because we are in the athletics, but it’s missing a name and that name is Hailey. She’s not much of a sportsman, but she has sure gone through it just as much as we have. People don’t know that as much as they should. She’s been my rock and has helped me through it all.”
