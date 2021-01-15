The Conway Athletic Awards Commission recently announced its annual list of honorees. Due to COVID-19, there will be no awards ceremony this year.
The 2020 Elijah Pitts Award for career achievement will be presented posthumously to longtime golfing partners Willis Watkins and Fred Gordy.
The men began playing golf together in Conway as kids in the 1930s. They each had plenty of individual success on the links, but famously paired up for decades as one of the leading twosomes in the state.
Over the years, they won well over 100 amateur four-ball tournaments together throughout Arkansas. They were regularly in contention at the Conway Country Club’s Harley O. Weatherly tournament, winning it on numerous occasions.
Both men have been inducted into the Arkansas State Golf Association Hall of Fame, Gordy in 1997 and Watkins in 1998.
Watkins has also been inducted into the Hendrix Sports Hall of Honor and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
The award is named after Elijah Pitts who graduated from Conway’s segregated Pine Street High School in 1956. He went on to play for Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers dynasty of the 1960s, winning five NFL championships.
Pitts has been inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2020 Marvin Delph Award for Conway sportsman of the year will be presented to former University of Central Arkansas star George Odum.
A former Southland Conference defensive player of the Year for the Bears, Odum is in his third season with the Indianapolis Colts.
He was recently named the special team player on the AP All-Pro team after leading the NFL with 20 special team tackles.
The 2020 Marvin Delph Award for Conway sportswoman of the year will be presented to former Conway High School standout Alexis Tolefree.
This past spring, the senior guard was named first-team All-SEC at the University of Arkansas. She averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals.
Tolefree posted a career high 35 points in a win over Missouri. She helped the Lady Backs achieve one of their best seasons in program history, finishing 24-8.
The award is named after Marvin Delph who graduated from Conway High School in 1974. He went on to play for Eddie Sutton’s Arkansas Razorbacks, leading the team to the 1978 NCAA Final Four.
Delph has been inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
