The Conway Lady Wampus Cats avenged its only in-state loss Thursday night, beating Benton in four sets.
Benton, which entered the game undefeated, beat Conway 3-2 on Aug. 25. The Lady Wampus Cats then lost to Rock Bridge of Columbia, Mo., two matches later. Since then, Conway has won 21 consecutive matches, including 14 sweeps.
The scores Thursday were 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21.
Megan Smith led Conway with 13 kills. Kenley Jordan had 18 assists. Madison Derden, Kim Quinit and Olivia Wiedower had two aces each. Quinit had 22 digs, and Saniyah Rippond had three blocks.
Conway won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-17 to finish the season 19-1 overall and 12-0 in league play.
Wren Jones had six kills. Tate Jones had 10 assists. Caleigh Ashcroft had three aces. Carly Pate had 11 digs. Alexis Cox had a block.
The evening was also dedicated to honor Conway assistant cheer and dance Jessica Smolsky, who is battling breast cancer as the Lady Wampus Cats held their Pink Night at Buzz Bolding Arena.
“It was a really run night tonight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “The atmosphere was pink everywhere, and our fans and student section showed out tonight.
“We are super proud to have Pink Night and raise money for Coach Jessica Smolsky.”
A silent auction with more than 40 items was held. Some of the larger action items included a $3,000 outdoor lighting package from Derden Landscaping, a custom Wampus Cate fire pit, a Blackstone 28-inch griddle and an Apple Watch and air pods.
Crow was proud of the way her team played against Benton.
“We were pretty much playing point for point in the first set, and our subs were getting close,” she said. “We had to make some changes in who was able to go in, and that hurt us in the first set. In the second set, our blockers stepped up and adjusted to the pace of the game and their strong hitters. That allowed our defense to make better digs and keep us in system while were transitioning from defense to offense.
“We were super proud of all the girls for their effort and pulling out the win tonight.”
Conway will travel to Rogers Heritage High School for the Class 6A state tournament next week.
The Lady Wampus Cats have a first-round bye and will play the winner of Bentonville and Bryant on Wednesday at noon.
The semifinal game is Thursday at 1 p.m. The championship match is Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat
thecabin.net.
