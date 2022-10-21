x

Conway High School assistant cheer and dance Jessica Smolsky was the honoree for the annual Pink Night on Thursday when the Conway Lady Wampus Cats played Benton in the final regular-season volleyball match at Buzz Bolding Arena. Smolsky is a breast-cancer survivor.

 Courtesy of Laura Crow

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats avenged its only in-state loss Thursday night, beating Benton in four sets.

Benton, which entered the game undefeated, beat Conway 3-2 on Aug. 25. The Lady Wampus Cats then lost to Rock Bridge of Columbia, Mo., two matches later. Since then, Conway has won 21 consecutive matches, including 14 sweeps.

