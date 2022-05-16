Following a weekend packed with action, state championship matchups across baseball, softball, boy’s and girl’s soccer are set in stone.
Two, among 14, area teams to make state tournaments are headed to championship games.
The Conway baseball team and Conway’s boy’s soccer team will play for 6A State Championships this upcoming weekend in Benton.
The Conway Wampus Cats baseball team earned a first-round bye after finishing a game behind Little Rock Catholic for the 6A Central regular season title.
After Fort Smith Southside knocked off its Northside rival, the Wampus Cats beat the Mavericks 3-0 to move on.
Rogers Heritage, the 6A West’s fifth seed upset 6A West regular season champion Rogers to take on Conway in the semifinals, which the Wampus Cats won handedly, 10-0, to earn a spot in the championship game.
Conway will take on Bentonville at 4 p.m. Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex.
The Conway boy’s soccer team took the regular season 6A Central championship, finishing 1.5 games ahead of Fort Smith Northside, who the Wampus Cats will be taking on in Saturday’s 4 p.m. 6A State Championship game, to earn the 6A Central’s top seed and a first-round bye.
Conway beat Catholic, 2-1, in the quarterfinals, before beating Bentonville, 4-2, to earn a spot in the state championship game.
Now, running across the teams to make the tournament in baseball were Greenbrier, St. Joseph, Guy-Perkins and Mt. Vernon-Enola.
Greenbrier entered as the second seed from the 5A West, but saw an unfortunate early exit at the hands of Benton in a 2-0 game.
Similar fates played out across the other baseball hopefuls with St. Joseph falling in the first round to Woodlawn in a 15-1 loss; Guy-Perkins fell 10-0 to Ouachita and Mt. Vernon-Enola fell 12-2 to Mount Ida, all in the first round.
In softball, area teams were more successful, with Mayflower, Quitman and Guy-Perkins lasting until the semifinal round.
Mayflower picked up a 4-3 win over Smackover in the 3A State Tournament opening round before beating Bald Knob, 16-9, in the quarterfinals, but fell 9-4 to Atkins in the semis.
Quitman beat Junction City, 7-2, in the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament, before beating Lavaca, 8-5, and then fell, 2-1, to East Poinsett County in the semifinals.
Then, Guy-Perkins took a 10-0 win over Mount Ida in the first round of the Class 1A State Tournament before beating Amorel, 3-0, in the quarters and then fell, 5-0, to Taylor in the semis.
Guy’s 1A rival Mt. Vernon-Enola picked up an 11-10 victory over Bradley in the first round before meeting it’s tournament end against West Side in a 7-4 loss.
Both Conway and Vilonia softball teams won their first games before falling in the second round of their respective state tournaments.
Conway beat Southside, 12-1, before losing, 2-0, to Rogers, while Vilonia won, 7-4, over Beebe before falling, 4-0, to Sheridan.
In soccer, the Conway girls earned a first-round bye after finishing behind Northside for the regular season title.
However, the run ended with one game as Fayetteville won, 1-0.
Greenbrier’s girls soccer team beat Benton, 1-0, in the first round of the Class 5A State Tournament before falling, 3-0, to El Dorado in the second round.
Finally, Greenbrier’s boys soccer team fell, 4-3, in the opening round of the Class 5A State Tournament to Little Rock Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.