x

The Greenbrier Panthers run out of the tunnel prior to their 39-6 win over Vilonia last Friday.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

In what could only be termed as an instant classic, the Conway Wampus Cats and Bentonville Tigers definitely gave the fans in attendance their money’s worth.

Conway opened the Buck James Era with a 42-39 win at Tiger Stadium on Friday night. Conway jumped out to a 28-10 lead, then fell behind 39-35 before quarterback Donovyn Omolo engineered a late drive to give the Wampus Cats the victory in their season opener. Omolo threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Anderson with 55 seconds left in the game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.