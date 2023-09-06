In what could only be termed as an instant classic, the Conway Wampus Cats and Bentonville Tigers definitely gave the fans in attendance their money’s worth.
Conway opened the Buck James Era with a 42-39 win at Tiger Stadium on Friday night. Conway jumped out to a 28-10 lead, then fell behind 39-35 before quarterback Donovyn Omolo engineered a late drive to give the Wampus Cats the victory in their season opener. Omolo threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Anderson with 55 seconds left in the game.
Omolo passed for 384 yards and five touchdowns in the victory.
It wasn’t the prettiest of wins but for the casual football fan, it was a great game.
Conway turns its attention to the Springdale Bulldogs for the home opener Friday night at John McConnell Stadium in Conway.
The Bulldogs are 1-1 with a loss to Harrison and a win over Farmington.
Our county has two teams that are 2-0 after last Friday.
Mayflower beat Drew Central to improve to 2-0 for the first time since Austin Emerson’s first year as head coach in 2018.
Conway Christian improved to 2-0 without starting quarterback Jeryn Thomas, beating Baptist Prep.
Mayflower quarterback Frankie Fennell rushed for 165 yards on 16 carries. He also passed for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Golden Eagles’ 34-9 win.
Conway Christian’s Aaron Lovelace rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 48-7 win over Baptist Prep.
Mayflower is idle this week before playing at Clinton on Sept. 15. Conway Christian goes on the road for the first time this season at Atkins.The Red Devils are 0-2.
Quitman bounced back from a loss to Conway Christian to beat Hector 42-28.
A year ago, the teams’ game ended in an unexplained tie because officials left the field after the end of the fourth quarter. Overtimes are permitted for non conference games in Arkansas.
Quitman quarterback Jordan Moore-Payne rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown. He also threw for 156 yards and another score.
Quitman plays at Gentry this week. The Pioneers are 1-1 after losing to Pea Ridge last Friday.
In the Judge’s Cup game between Greenbrier and Vilonia, the Panthers came out on top, 39-6. It was Greenbrier’s fourth consecutive victory in the series.
Greenbrier quarterbacks Kane Richardson and Kane Griffin combined to pass for 204 yards and a touchdown.
Vilonia quarterback Carter Massey scored the Eagles’ lone touchdown late in the first half.
Greenbrier opens 6A-West play at Siloam Springs on Friday. Greenbrier opens 5A-Central play at Morrilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.