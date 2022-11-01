x

Conway receiver Clay Fisher breaks away from a Jonesboro defender after catching a pass from Donovyn Omolo on Friday night.

 Bill Patterson/Specfial to the Log Cabin Democrat"

The Conway Wampus Cats and the Bentonville Tigers are tied for third in the Arkansas Sports Medial High School football poll.

Both teams received 149 points. Conway, which beat Bentonville in its season opener Sept. 2, is coming off a 50-20 win over Jonesboro. Bentonville is coming off a 45-7 win over Springdale. Both teams are 8-1 on the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.