The Conway Wampus Cats and the Bentonville Tigers are tied for third in the Arkansas Sports Medial High School football poll.
Both teams received 149 points. Conway, which beat Bentonville in its season opener Sept. 2, is coming off a 50-20 win over Jonesboro. Bentonville is coming off a 45-7 win over Springdale. Both teams are 8-1 on the season.
Bryant is still the No. 1 team in the state, having won 49 consecutive games against in-state competition. Cabot, which beat Conway earlier this season, remained No. 2 after a 37-0 win over Fort Smith Northside.
Conway plays at Bryant this Friday with conference-championship implications.
Greenwood, which knocked off Pulaski Academy 33-22 on Friday, moved up to No. 5 in the overall rankings and No. 1 in Class 6A. The Bruins fell from fifth to seventh in the overall poll and third in Class 6A. Undefeated Little Rock Catholic moved up to No. 2 in Class 6A.
Overall
8. Bentonville West (7-2)
Class 7A
5. Bentonville West (7-2)
Class 6A
Class 5A
3. Shiloh Christian (8-1)
Class 4A
Haskell Harmony ‘Grove (9-0)
Class 3A
Class 2A
8-Man 4A-3A
8-Man 2A-1A
3. Izard County Consolidated (6-2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.