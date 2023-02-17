The Conway Blue Wampus Cats gave Bryant fits the entire game but came up short in a 44-38 loss in the finals of the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship game Wednesday night at North Little Rock High School.
Conway led 13-9 after one quarter and 25-22 at halftime.
The third quarter was a struggle for the Wampus Cats as they were outscored 10-4 and trailed 33-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Conway Blue stayed with the Junior Hornets, but they were outscored 12-9 in the final six minutes.
Conway Blue ends its season at 18-6. Bryant finished the season 20-2.
“We played really tough tonight against a very good Bryant team,” Conway coach Tommy McMillan said. “It was a great championship game. This was a game of runs and missed shots. Unfortunately, we came out could to start the second half. We have talked all season about winning the first three minutes of the second half. Tonight, we did not do that. Bryant then went on a run late in the fourth quarter and we were missing shots.”
Karl Johnson led Conway Blue with 12 points. CaZayvion Hill had nine. Jamal Holden scored seven. Trention Board had four. Scoring two each were Nate Cummings and Silas Cicero.
“This has been a really fun year, and I’m very proud of the young men,” McMillan said. “They showed up everyday and got better each day. I wish it would have ended differently for them.
“I am looking forward to see what they do in the future.”
