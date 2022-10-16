The Conway Wampus Cats got back to being the Conway Wampus Cats with a 63-20 win over Fort Smith Northside on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.

Conway was coming off a 35-20 loss to Cabot on Oct. 7. In that loss, Conway rushed for only 34 yards. Against Northside, Conway rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns.

