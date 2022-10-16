The Conway Wampus Cats got back to being the Conway Wampus Cats with a 63-20 win over Fort Smith Northside on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.
Conway was coming off a 35-20 loss to Cabot on Oct. 7. In that loss, Conway rushed for only 34 yards. Against Northside, Conway rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns.
“We didn’t have near the penalties we had against Cabot,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “We stayed focused. We talked about controlling what you can control. They did a really good job with that. We got it done.”
Fimple said the tempo of the game allowed his team to run the ball better against Northside.
“Running the football was a key last night,” he said. “Being able to get Boogie [Carr] involved and several of our running backs … those guys did a great job. The offensive line did a great job up front controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for 136 yards on 17 carries. Against Cabot, Carr had only 16 yards.
Jayllen Chambers rushed for 72 yards on six carries. Elijah Smith had 33 yards on five carries. Caden Henderson had 35 yards on five carries.
Conway took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. Quarterback Donovyn Omolo scored on a one-yard run with 9:55 left in the first quarter. Adrian Mejia kicked the extra point.
Northside tied the game at 7-7 with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
Conway reclaimed the lead for good when Chambers scored on a 28-yard run with 1:50 left in the first quarter. The Wampus Cats added to their lead when Chambers scored on a four-yard run with 6:49 left in the first half.
Conway’s next touchdown came on a blocked punt return by Wade Simpson with 3:32 left in the first half to give the Wampus Cats a 34-7 halftime lead.
Conway scored 29 points in the second half. Cris O’Neal caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Omolo in the third quarter. Carr also scored on a 13-yard run in the third quarter. Kole Williams scored the two-point conversion.
Conway scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Phil Scherrey threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Henderson, who also scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run.
Omolo completed 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards. Scherrey completed all four of his passes for 35 yards.
Rome Fields caught six passes for 73 yards. O’Neal caught four passes for 44 yards. Clay Fisher caught three passes for 20 yards.
Conway travels to Little Rock to play the winless Little Rock Central Tigers on Friday.
