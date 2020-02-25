Teams from all over the state of Arkansas competed Feb. 13 in the 6A Bowling State Tournament.
The tournament was held at the Conway Family Bowling Center.
The Conway High School boys bowling team and Conway High School girls bowling team both finished as state runners-up.
Highlights from the tournament:
Girls — Jamie Burrow was a gold medalist with a total pin count of 648. She was the high scorer of all bowlers in the state tournament.
She averaged 216 pins per game in the three-game set.
All state bowlers selected were Jaymie Burrow, Candyce Slayton and Ashtyn Anderson.
Boys — Caleb Defoor was selected as All State and averaged 209 pins per game in the three-game set.
Tyler Rye was also selected as All State and averaged 204 pins per game in the three-game set.
This is the time first for the Conway bowling team to bring home trophies in both divisions.
