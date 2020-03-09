When state tournaments started last week, nine teams from Faulkner County began with hopes of heading to Hot Springs for the championship game.
But, after that week, only one remains.
After falling to the fifth seed out of the 6A Central after losing to Bryant in the season finale, the Conway Wampus Cats boys entered the 6A Tournament with visions of getting to the championship game but had a few hurdles.
First, the Wampus Cats beat Bentonville 49-48 in a nail-biter before facing a North Little Rock team that finished as the 6A Central’s regular season champion.
The Charging Wildcats also beat Conway in both regular season matchups, with the final game going into triple overtime.
But, Conway scored a 15-point win over NLR, advancing to play Fayetteville in the semifinal game.
The Wampus Cats knocked off the West’s second seed 55-48 to advance to Hot Springs.
Conway will play Central at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Hot Springs.
The Wampus Cats lost both games to the Tigers during the regular season.
The Conway Lady Cats entered the tournament as the 6A Central’s second seed, earning a first-round bye.
That bye allowed Conway to wait for Har-Ber, which it beat 73-56.
But, the Lady Cats ran into a buzzsaw in the semifinals against the West’s No. 1 seed Bentonville, falling 81-59.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles entered the 5A tournament with the 5A West’s top seed, but ran into an underrated tough Mountain Home team that advanced to the semifinals of the 5A tournament in the opening round, falling 49-43.
The Vilonia boys entered as the 5A West’s No. 3 seed, but were eliminated in the opening round of the 5A tournament by Marion in a 75-65 game.
Both Mayflower teams entered their respective tournaments as the second seed from 3A Region 2.
That seeding proved to be good as both teams advanced to the semifinals of the 3A tournament.
The Mayflower boys beat Bald Knob 69-62 in the opening round before upsetting Drew Central 62-50.
In the semifinal round, Osceola beat Mayflower 51-44.
The Mayflower girls opened the tournament by beating Trumann 47-42 before beating Rose Bud 53-46 in the quarterfinals.
Valley Springs knocked off Mayflower in the semifinal round 46-43 to end Mayflower’s season.
The Conway Christian girls entered the tournament as the 2A Central’s fourth seed and knocked off the West’s first seed 48-42 in the first round.
Earle ended the CCS season with a 59-41 win the following game.
The Mt. Vernon-Enola boys entered the tournament as the 1A Region 3 second seed, beating Hillcrest 68-51 in the opening round and Caddo Hills 60-50 in the second round.
Nevada put an end to the Warhawks’ season with a 66-42 win.
Finally, it was one-and-done for the Mt. Vernon-Enola girls as they lost to Viola 59-36 in the opening round.
