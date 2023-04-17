The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats soccer teams routed Little Rock Southwest on Friday night at Gryphon Stadium.
Conway boys, girls stay undefeated in 6A-Central play
- By Mark Buffalo Log Cabin Democrat
Conway, the defending Class 6A state champions, continued their undefeated streak with a 4-0 win over Southwest.
Conway is now 8-0 in the 6A-Central and 12-1 overall. Conway has won 12 consecutive matches following a season-opening loss to Russellville, which is 13-2-2 on the season.
In the win over Southwest, Conway led 2-0 at halftime. Dylan Boyer scored on a corner kick. Will Worthen also scored in the first half.
With less than 10 minutes left in the match, Conway’s Jordan Jaurez and Miguel Lozoya scored back-to-back goals to set the final score.
Conway plays at North Little Rock tonight. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Conway stayed undefeated in the 6A-Central with an 8-0 win over Southwest.
The Lady Wampus Cats are 5-0-3 in league play and 7-1-5 overall. Conway is in third place in the league standings with 18 points. Mount St. Mary and Little Rock Central are tied for first with 20 points.
“We played a completely changed lineup to keep players fresh and give some minutes to players who haven’t been given as much game time this year,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said.
Anna Kate Simco and Addie Barholomew each scored two goals. Also scoring were Nicole Reynolds, Caleigh Sprague, Cameron Watson and Fernanda Lopez.
“Addie played very well, scoring twice, but doing a good job playing a deep-lying quarterback-type role, finding open players wide, creating chances, maintaining possession and breaking up play when Southwest had the ball,” DeStefano said “Anna Kate was also a big threat all night. She found a lot of success down the right, creating chances for herself and her teammates.”
Conway plays at North Little Rock tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat
