Desperately trying to get conference games in during a rise in COVID cases, which has shut down Conway High School for a week, both varsity Conway teams beat Cabot on Tuesday in Buzz Bolding Arena.
Piggy backing off a 30-point Lady Cats win, the Wampus Cats came away with a narrow 53-51 win over their 6A Central rival foes after missing Friday competition with North Little Rock because of COVID issues at NLR High School.
The Wampus Cats (11-3, 2-0 6A Central) held the lead just twice in the game, but it was the second time that stood strong for the remainder of the game.
Once Conway took the lead for good with a pair of free throws by senior point guard Dwayne Lockhart, the Wampus Cats’ lead ballooned as large as 12 early in the fourth quarter.
However, the Panthers (4-10, 0-2 6A Central) made things interesting for the remainder of the game.
Trailing 48-36 with 5:47 left in the game, Cabot willed its way back within six in a little over two minutes.
A layup by Conway senior forward Traland McClure put the Wampus Cats up by eight, but Cabot once again climbed back into the game.
A 3-pointer on the wing near the Panther bench by junior guard Brandon Bennett pulled Cabot within five before a pair of converted free throws by sophomore guard Jeffrey Segars made it a three-point game with 1:58 left.
Neither team managed points over the next minute-plus, until Lockhart split free throws with 53.4 seconds left in the game, making the score 51-47.
On Cabot’s end, junior guard Austin King buried an important 3-pointer with 38.1 seconds left to pull within one.
An intentional foul on the other end sent senior guard Paul Harris to the free-throw line, where the back half of the attempts rimmed out, giving Conway a narrow two-point lead with 31.0 seconds left in the game and possession back to the Panthers.
An unfortunate foul by Conway sent Segers to the free-throw line in which he had potential to tie the game and make a battle of possessions.
Instead, the sophomore clanked the second of two attempts, meaning Cabot would have to foul Conway for a chance at a tie or win with 14.8 seconds left.
Foul it did as Lockhart was sent to the line, where he couldn’t hit both free throws, missing the first shot and nailing the second with 11.4 seconds left in the game.
With little time on the clock, the Wampus Cats elected to use full-court pressure, which went in Conway’s favor as McClure stole the ball, but instead of trying to run the clock out, he attempted a dunk to try to ice the game.
However, he missed the dunk, and it was rebounded by Cabot, which immediately called a timeout with 3.0 seconds left in the game.
Going for the win, the Panthers missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, as Conway held on to win 53-51.
Lockhart led all scorers with 22 points, while Wampus Cats senior Keiron Duncan finished with 13.
Girls
Conway 71,
Cabot 41
The front half of the doubleheader saw the Lady Cats (15-1, 1-0 6A Central) dominate in their first game since Dec. 30 to the tune of a 30-point win.
Having both Little Rock Southwest and North Little Rock games postponed due to COVID issues at Southwest and NLR, there were few signs of rust from a Conway team that was without a third of their dominant trio in junior center Savannah Scott.
Scott’s presence wasn’t really missed as the other two-thirds of that trio, junior guard Chloe Clardy and senior guard Jaiden Thomas combined for 50 points in the win, with Clardy putting up 33 and Thomas scoring 17. Freshman forward Alexis Cox also poured in 12.
Because Conway High School is shut down until next Tuesday, Friday’s games at Fort Smith Northside have been postponed.
But, with an open date Tuesday, Conway will travel to NLR to make up the Jan. 7 games.
Other area scores:
Russellville boys 50, Greenbrier 49
Vilonia boys 53, Mountain Home 36
Vilonia girls 35, Mountain Home 23
St. Joseph boys 53, Maumelle Charter 42
St. Joseph girls 39, Maumelle Charter 24
Hector boys 35, Quitman 34
Quitman girls 41, Hector 39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.