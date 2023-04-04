The Conway Wampus Cats soccer team continued its hot streak by routing Little Rock Central 6-0 on Monday at John McConnell Stadium.
With the win, Conway improves to 8-1 on the season. The win was the Wampus Cats’ ninth consecutive after losing to Russellville in the season opener. Conway is now 5-0 in the 6A-Central.
In the win over Central, Conway led 3-0 at halftime
Conway’s Will Childers scored a hat trick, bringing his goal total to 19, which matches his total for the entire 2022 season.
Miguel Lozoya scored two goals while Tyson Turnage added one.
The Wampus Cats play at Little Rock Catholic today. The Rockets are 5-3-2 on the season and 2-0-2 in league play. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Lady Wampus Cats
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats tied Little Rock Central 1-1 on Monday.
With the tie, Conway is now 5-1-4 on the season and 3-0-2 in the 6A-Central. The tie is Central’s lone blemish on its conference mark.
Conway led 1-0 in the first half on a goal by Haley Nichols. Central tied it at 1-1 a bit later in the first half.
“The game was physical but fair,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “I thought we created good chances, and on another day, we could have really scored two to three more goals. I’m really proud of how hard the girls worked, especially in the second half.”
DeStefano said Brityn Pavatt and Grace King were “stellar” at center back.
“In the second half, they really made it impossible for Central to create any clear cut chances,” DeStefano said.
Conway will play league leader Mount St. Mary tonight at 7 p.m. at Little Rock Catholic.
