Conway’s Will Childers controls the ball against Jonesboro last week. Childers scored three goals in the Panthers’ 6-0 win over Little Rock Central on Tuesday. Childers has scored 19 goals so far this season.

 Kevin Turbeville / Paxton Media Group

The Conway Wampus Cats soccer team continued its hot streak by routing Little Rock Central 6-0 on Monday at John McConnell Stadium.

With the win, Conway improves to 8-1 on the season. The win was the Wampus Cats’ ninth consecutive after losing to Russellville in the season opener. Conway is now 5-0 in the 6A-Central.

