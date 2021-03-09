It took double overtime in Fayetteville to decide a winner in the Class 6A State Tournament game between Bentonville West and Conway with the Wolverines advancing with a 59-56 win.
Conway entered the tournament as the reigning co-6A State champion, sharing the title last year with Little Rock Central because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down state championship games.
Conway also entered as the Central’s fifth seed, playing fourth-seeded Bentonville West.
The Wampus Cats trailed throughout much of the game, but a dry spell by the Wolverines allowed Conway to climb back into things with a 3-pointer by junior DJ Lockhart with 50.7 seconds left in the game to tie it up at 46.
On the other end, Bentonville couldn’t capitalize, which allowed Conway to get the ball back in the front court as Wampus Cat coach Brian “Salty” Longing called timeout with 11.2 seconds left.
With the play drawn up, the ball was inbounded and nearly eight seconds later, the ball bounced off Lockhart’s foot out of bounds for a turnover.
Bentonville West senior Ryan McDonald looked deep down the court with 3.4 seconds left but he stepped over the line on the inbound, which once again turned the ball over.
Conway couldn’t capitalize either with the 46-point stalemate and the game entered overtime.
After a Bentonville West 3-pointer and a Lockhart free-throw line jumper, Wolverine senior Jacob McGhee scored at the basket, creating a 3-point lead with 2:28 left in the first overtime period.
Conway senior Jayden Williams put up several shots before he was finally able to tip one in with 2:05 left on the clock, cutting the deficit to one.
After a missed one-and-one opportunity by Wampus Cat senior Paul Harris, Lockhart finally made a 3-pointer fall, giving Conway a two-point lead with 1:05 left.
At the other end, McGhee laid it up for two, tying the game at 53 with 47.2 seconds left.
After the Wampus Cats failed to score on their end, McGhee was fouled with eight seconds left.
McGhee toed the line with the game on the line on a one-and-one, but didn’t make the first, giving possession back to Conway with eight seconds left.
In the short amount of time, the Wampus Cats drove the length of the court and Harris put up a layup that missed, which meant the game was headed to the second overtime period.
In the final overtime period, Bentonville West junior Riley Buccino single-handedly put Conway away on the offensive end with four made free throws and an offensive rebound put back.
Harris splashed a 3-pointer on the wing with 40 seconds left in the game to give Conway a 56-55 lead, but then Buccino’s final basket and free throws put Conway away.
Leading up to that nail-biting close to the fourth quarter and overtime periods, the Wampus Cats found themselves fighting to get back into the game numerous times.
Anderson quickly helped the Wolverines go up 9-3 with back-to-back made 3-pointers, while also scoring on a layup.
The Wampus Cats battled back down 12-5 after another Anderson 3-ball to get within 15-13 at the close of the first.
In the second, Bentonville West opened the gap up to 10, which Conway couldn’t recover until the fourth.
After a made pull-up jumper by Wampus Cat junior Keiron Duncan with 7:32 left in the fourth and Conway down six, neither team scored until Williams scored on a tip-in with 3:51 left in the game.
Layups by Lockhart and Harris tied the game at 41 with 3:14 left.
From there, the two teams battled back and forth until they got to 46.
Anderson led all scorers with 21, while Buccino followed for Bentonville West with 12.
Conway’s trio of Williams, Harris and Lockhart all scored 15 in the loss.
The Wampus Cats’ season concludes with an 8-14 record.
