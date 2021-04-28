The Conway Wampus Cats boys and girls soccer teams celebrated senior night Tuesday with a tie and a win with Fort Smith Northside.
Both games were pivotal in the standings as both teams had opportunities to either move ahead of Northside for second place (girls game) or tie for first (boys game).
The boys did indeed grab a share of first place with a 3-0 victory over the Northside boys and are now tied with Northside for first place with just two games remaining in the regular season.
The girls failed to leap over Northside in the standings with a 1-1 tie with both goals coming in the first half.
In the second minute, Northside recorded its first shot on goal, but senior Reagan Graff dove to save the goal from hitting the back of the net.
Five minutes later, Conway recorded its first shot on goal after Northside picked up a penalty, which allowed Lady Cats freshman Brityn Pavatt to shoot over the defense.
Instead, her shot sailed over the crossbar, leaving the score at 0-0.
Northside grabbed the lead in the 11th minute as Rosa Centeno blasted a shot from about 25 yards out over Graff’s head to take a 1-0 lead.
Northside grabbed another opportunity to score again when Katelynn Gutierrez managed to get the ball past the Lady Cat defense only for Pavatt to position herself between Gutierrez and the goal and got the steal.
Nearly two minutes later, Gutierrez almost notched an assist in the score sheet as she crossed the ball, which Centeno headed at the goal only for the ball to bounce off the top of the crossbar and fall straight down and fail to go in.
Not a minute later, Northside kicked from the corner, but the ball was stopped before Northside could threaten further.
Conway then logged a majority of the next scoring opportunities as senior Audrey Joyner shot from the left side of the net in the 15th minute only for it to be blocked by Northside goalkeeper Graci Hardbarger.
Then junior forward Tristyn Pavatt, seven minutes later, had a chance from the right, but was saved by Hardbarger.
One of the better looks in the first half for the Lady Cats came when junior forward Rebecca Boone saw a one-on-one situation, but she was stopped by a Northside defender.
In the 33rd minute, senior Hope Chagnon had an opportunity but shot over the goal.
Conway finally got on the board in the 35th minute as Joyner maneuvered past her defender and had a one-on-one with Hardbarger.
Joyner got the better of Hardbarger as she placed the ball in the bottom right of the net, tying the game at 1-1.
Northside’s Liset Vallejo got a final shot at scoring before the half, but came up empty as Graff recorded a save.
The second half was deadlocked at a stalemate throughout.
Northside had several opportunities to score, including a Vallejo kick off a Conway penalty that was saved by Graff.
Northside shots were misfired as well, with the ball going right of goal a pair of times.
The Lady Cats saw multiple scoring opportunities as well, but failed to get anything in the back of the net as junior Allison Ross shot on goal, but Hardbarger made the save.
Tristyn Pavatt saw a pair of scoring opportunities, as she accidentally knocked the ball toward the boundary instead of toward the net.
She then had another scoring opportunity a little over a minute later, but was tripped, but no call came from the officials.
A pair of corner kicks were there for clear scoring opportunities, but the Northside defense was able to stand tall and stop the ball from going in.
Conway recorded one final shot at scoring in the 38th minute, but the shot was saved.
The Lady Cats now sit in fourth place in the 6A Central with two games remaining, including one against conference leader Bryant.
Seniors were honored between games with Graff, Chagnon, Maggie Batson, Joyner and Camy McKenzie on the girls’ side.
Hayden Hull, Wyatt Basinger, Samuel Chesshir, Hayden Youngblood, Eli Stuart, Jacob Chalk, Cooper McClellan, Altan Turnbow and Ethan Goodwin were honored for the boys.
