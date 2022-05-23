One year shy of falling short to Springdale on the same field, the Conway Wampus Cats boys soccer team won the Class 6A State Championship with a 3-1 win over Fort Smith Northside.
The two teams vying for the state title met twice previously with the home team earning one win.
The loss at Northside late in the regular season was the lone blemish on an otherwise lossless season for the Wampus Cats.
At the Benton Athletic Complex, Conway got on the board early when the Wampus Cats had a throw-in opportunity.
Thus, Conway junior Will Childers, the match’s eventual MVP, shot the ball past the goalkeeper on the left side of the net in the second minute from point blank range with what looked like a change of direction upon hitting a Northside defender.
From there, it was a largely uneventful first half.
The Grizzlies played the aggressor for much of the first 40 minutes.
However, Wampus Cats junior keeper Jackson Tucker proved to be a wall by himself, stopping numerous shots.
There almost was an own goal when Northside sent a long ball down field.
A Conway defender headed the ball, but it went back toward the net and, luckily for the Wampus Cats, bounced off the top of the cross bar out of play.
A yellow card was handed out toward the close of the half to Conway freshman Miguel Lozoya after running into the keeper, but it led to nothing.
Out of the break, Northside had a free kick in the 42nd minute, but freshman Ian Booy headed it out of bounds.
In the 45th minute, Conway got back on the board when Childers was able to score again.
The Wampus Cats had another throw-in when it was headed around a couple times before Childers got his foot on it and shot it past the keeper for a 2-0 lead.
Roughly 15 minutes later, the Grizzlies cut the deficit back down to one when Miguel Trinidad scored off a throw in.
He laced his right-footed kick to the left side of the net and the ball crossed through just out of Tucker’s reach.
Momentum seemed to be heading Northside’s way, but Conway was able to keep the Grizzlies off the board and soon added the dagger.
Shortly before the 75th minute, Jaicy Barroso was unhappy about being called for a foul, and argued with the head referee.
The head referee deemed Barroso to be too lengthy in his argument and brought out a yellow card, which set Conway up for a kick.
That’s when senior Ty Fisher lined up well past 50 yards and kicked toward the goal.
The keeper misplayed the ball, stepping out to try to get the ball through the air, but the ball sailed just out of reach into the back right of the goal for Conway’s third score.
There were a couple more shots on goal for each team, but the ball either sailed over the crossbar or there was a save.
Tucker got his final save of the match with about 18 seconds left and the celebration was on.
This was the first state championship for Conway boys soccer since 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.