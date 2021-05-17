Fifteen Faulkner County teams entered either baseball, softball and soccer state tournaments when the tournaments began, but now only two remain.
Both the Conway softball and boys soccer teams will play for the state championship at their respective levels Friday in Benton.
The Lady Cats softball team entered the Class 6A State Tournament as the 6A Central’s No. 3 seed, starting the tournament against the 6A West’s No. 5 seed Har-Ber.
The Lady Cats won, 5-4, to move on to play the West’s second-seeded Rogers, which Conway also won in a one-run affair, beating the Lady Mounties, 4-3, on Friday.
The win Friday set up a semifinal contest against the Central’s top-seeded Cabot, who the Lady Cats split the season series with.
Conway won the third matchup between the two teams this year, 9-1, in Saturday’s semifinal round to punch its ticket to the Class 6A State Championship game at 1 p.m. May 21 in Benton against the West’s top-seeded Bentonville.
Conway’s boys soccer team wrapped up the regular season conference title May 3 after a 6-0 win over Bryant in the regular season finale.
This earned the Wampus Cats a first-round bye, awaiting the winner of Bentonville and Cabot.
The West’s No. 3 seed Bentonville beat Cabot 4-0, setting up a second-round matchup with the Tigers, which Conway won 3-2 to advance to the semifinals.
In the semifinal round, the Wampus Cats took on the West’s top-seeded Har-Ber and won the tightly contested matchup 1-0 to earn a shot at the state championship at 4 p.m. May 21 in Benton against Springdale.
The other 13 teams, however, obviously didn’t fare as well.
Vilonia softball fell, 4-2, in the opening round of the Class 5A tournament to Lakeside, while Mayflower softball also lost, 6-3, in the first round of the Class 3A tournament to Booneville.
Quitman softball won its Class 2A first-round game against East Poinsett County, 8-0, before being eliminated by Mansfield in the second round, falling 5-4.
Likewise was the case for Mt. Vernon-Enola softball as it beat Mulberry/Pleasant View, 15-0, in the opening round of the Class 1A tournament before losing to Taylor in the second round, 5-4.
Sticking with Class 1A, in baseball, Guy-Perkins beat Scranton in the first round before losing 10-0 to Izard County.
In the Class 2A baseball tournament, St. Joseph lost to Buffalo Island Central, 9-5, while Greenbrier baseball lost to Texarkana 2-1 in the Class 5A tournament.
Conway’s baseball team beat Bentonville West, 2-1, in the opening round of the Class 6A tournament before falling, 4-0, to the 6A West’s top-seeded Rogers.
Getting back to soccer, the St. Joseph girls soccer team beat Lisa Academy West, 6-0, but was stopped by Central Arkansas Christian, 7-0, in the second round of the Class 3A tournament.
St. Joseph’s boys soccer team saw the same fate as it beat Lisa Academy West, 3-1, before falling to Green Forest in the second round.
Fresh off a 5A West championship crown, the Greenbrier girls soccer team crushed White Hall, 7-0, and then beat Jonesboro 1-0 before falling to Lakeside 1-0 in the semifinal round.
The Greenbrier boys soccer team fell in the first round of the Class 5A tournament, 5-0, while the Conway girls soccer team beat Rogers Heritage 1-0 in the opening round before beating Bentonville 2-1 in the second round.
The semifinal round is where the Lady Cats’ run ended with a 2-1 loss to Bentonville West.
