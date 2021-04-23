The Conway Wampus Cats boys track and field team took first place in the Wampus Cat Relays earlier this week, while the girls finished third.
On the girls’ side, freshman Meg Swindle turned in a pair of first-place finishes, taking the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 46.31 seconds, and the 3200-meter with a time of 12:23.23.
The 4x200-meter relay team took first-place with a time of 1:49.60.
Junior Madison Holloway earned a pair of first-place finishes, first in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches. She also won the triple jump with a length of 34-08 3/4.
Sophomore Benae Chandler also turned in a first-place finish in the shot put with a distance of 32-05 1/2.
In the 100m, junior Raghan Allen finished second with a time of 12.68 seconds, while sophomore Halee Dooley finished ninth with a time of 13.65 and sophomore Christal Olloway finished 13th with a time of 14.38.
Allen also took second in the 200m with a time of 26.17. Fellow sophomore Saniyah Rippond finished fourth with a time of 27.72.
Olloway finished seventh with a time of 29.19 and senior Madison Smith finished ninth with a time of 29.71.
Sophomore Sierra Buchanan finished sixth in the 400m with a time of 1:09.81, while Holloway finished 10th with a time of 1:13.31 and Smith finished with a time of 1:17.16.
Junior Melaina Taylor took third place in the 800m with a time of 2:45.93, while junior Lexi Kennedy finished 10th with a time of 3:06.81.
Following Swindle in the 1600m were junior Madaylyn Crow, who finished sixth with a time of 6:10.39, and Kennedy with a time of 6:23.06.
Crow also finished fifth in the 3200m with a time of 13:15.41.
Sophomore Jasmine Robinson finished eighth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 21.41, while she finished fifth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 58.25.
The 4x100m relay team finished second with a time of 52.94, while the 4x400m relay team finished third with a time of 4:38.72.
Following Holloway in the high jump were senior Juliette Romero in third along with Taylor with heights of 4-10.
Holloway finished second in the long jump with a distance of 16-11, while Rippond finished seventh with a distance of 13-10 1/2.
Rippond finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 33-05 ½.
Sophomore Abby Abels finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7-06.
In the discus, Chandler finished third with a distance of 82, while senior Hayey Hill finished fifth with a distance 79-07.
On the boys’ side, several first-place finishes were also taken with seniors John Sutton and Ricky Robertson grabbing two, the 4x200m relay team and sophomore Jacob Beal taking one.
Sutton took both the 1600m and the 3200m with times of 4:29.10 and 9:49.32, while Robertson won both the 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles with times of 15:86 and 41.06.
The 4x200m relay team finished just in front of Bryant with a time of 1:34.98, while the Hornets finished 1:35.19.
Then, Beal took the pole vault with a height of 11-06.
Junior West Boudreaux finished third in the 100m with a time of 11.17, while sophomore Jacquel Chandler finished fifth in the 200m with a time of 24.11.
Senior Ethan Kailey finished second in the 800m with a time of 2:01.86.
Along with Sutton’s first-place finish in the 1600m, Kailey and senior Cade Swindle finished second and third with times of 4:32.98 and 4:36.48.
Swindle also finished right behind Sutton in the 3200m with a time of 9:53.40.
The 4x100m relay team finished in third place with a time of 45.20, while the 4x400m relay team also finished third with a time of 3:45.73.
The 4x800m relay team finished fifth with a time of 9:24.77.
Robertson finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 39-05 1/4, while junior Nick Childress turned in a second-place finish in the discus with a distance of 109-10, while sophomore Tavareun Williams finished fourth with a distance of 106.
In the shot put, junior Nick Deboard finished third with a time of 43-01, while Childress finished right behind Deboard with a time of 39-08.
