With both Conway and Cabot basketball teams deadlocked in a tie for placement in the 6A Central with a handful of games remaining, the Wampus Cats and Panthers met at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Previously tied for third place in the boys side of 6A Central play, the Conway Wampus Cats 17-6, 6-4 6A Central) picked up a 55-42 win over Cabot (15-8, 5-5 6A Central).
Early in the game, Wampus Cats coach Brian “Salty” Longing was forced to dig into his bench because of early foul trouble, which caused Conway to fall into an 8-2 deficit.
However, with some reserves coming in and playing strong, the Wampus Cats clawed back into the game, going on a 9-0 run over the opening quarter’s final 4:41.
“I’ll be honest with you,” he said. “I don’t know if we adjusted. We lost Jayden (Williams) and Bryce (Bohannon) really early in the first quarter. We hung in there, but it was really ugly. You’re taking two primary guys. And really, Jayden is the primary defender on the (Jacob) Hudson kid from Cabot.
“I thought Kyler (Spencer) and Xavier (Robinson) came in and did a really good job. I think at the end, we got some transition stuff. They were hard to score on.
Both teams battle back and forth through the second quarter with Cabot taking a 26-24 lead at the break.
But, by the third quarter, Conway senior guard Trey Tull came in and helped the Wampus Cats stay in the game, scoring eight of his 12 points in the quarter.
“I thought Trey Tull came up huge in the second half,” Longing said. “He was on a little disciplinary and he didn’t start tonight, but he came in and played as well as he’s played.”
Entering the fourth quarter trailing 42-37, it was Conway’s turn to take over the game as senior guard and Arkansas State commit Caleb London took over the game.
Already with 14 points to start the fourth, London was a big help in the Wampus Cats’ pursuit of victory.
London scored on a layup in the final second of the third and then added eight more points, totaling 10 of his game-leading 20 points over the game’s final 8:06.
“There’s your two returning starters,” Longing said. “At times, we’ve rotated nine to 10 kids with two returning starters. Bryce would be the only other one with any varsity experience at all. We just got him back two weeks ago. Caleb and Trey need to be our leaders and they came through tonight.”
In the final quarter, there wasn’t much Cabot could do to get points on the board, looking like it had ran out of gas, failing to score in the final frame.
I thought Cabot wore out,” Longing said. “They got some really good looks all within three minutes, and they were coming up short. We put enough of a run together to finish there.”
Though Conway won by 13, Longing said his team didn’t play as well as they could have.
“It seemed like we were running in mud at times,” he said. “That’s an attribute to Cabot. They’re great defensively. You earn everything you get and they shoot really well and don’t beat themselves.
“We could have played better, but I also think coach (Logan) Bailey at Cabot did a great job of getting them ready to play and tonight, it was a typical Cabot game. Every Cabot game we play is ugly at times, teams are physical getting after it. At the end of the day, we’ll take it, ugly or not.”
Girls
Cabot 64,
Conway 50
Already without two starters, Conway entered Friday’s matchup against Cabot off a losing effort in a three-overtime game against North Little Rock.
Not wanting to lose further ground in the 6A Central, the Lady Cats and Panthers entered tied in the conference behind leader Fort Smith Northside.
It was Cabot who prevailed off a big effort from senior Shy Christopher in a 64-50 win.
In the opening frame, it looked as though Conway was putting the game away with a 8-1 lead heading into the second quarter.
But, that’s when Christopher heated up and that fire burned all game.
In the second quarter, Christopher tallied 17 of her 34 points, while giving the Panthers a 24-21 lead at halftime.
While the Lady Cats struggled all game offensively, there wasn’t much defensively the team could do to stop Christopher as she added another 14 points in the third quarter, helping Cabot push to a 44-34 lead by the end of the third quarter.
In the final frame, Conway tried to get back into the thick of the game, but shots continued to rim out.
Eventually, the Panthers iced the game away and left with a big 64-50 win.
Up next for both Conway teams are important games against Northside on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
