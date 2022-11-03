x

Conway’s Garrett Sanders tracks down a Jonesboro player during the Wampus Cats’ win over the Golden Hurricane last week. Conway’s game at Bryant has been moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.

 Bill Patterson / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

Because of the threat of severe weather moving through the area tonight, Conway’s game at Bryant has been moved to Saturday night, starting at 7 p.m.

The game was set to kickoff tonight at 7 p.m.

