When the Conway Wampus Cats play at Cabot on Friday night, it will be a homecoming of sorts for me.
From 1997 through the 2013 season, I was the sports editor of the Cabot Star-Herald, the hometown paper for the Panthers football team.
During my time in Cabot, I saw some great football being played. I covered four state-championship football games. Cabot lost to Fort Smith Southside in 1997, Little Rock Fair in 1998 and Bentonville in 2013. But I also got to cover Panthers beating Southside to finish 14-0 and win the Class AAAAA state title in 2000.
That 2000 team was the best team I’ve covered in my 28 years as a sports writer.
I was lucky to get to cover Coach Mike Malham all those years. He’s the second winningest coach in Arkansas history, trailing only Barton’s Frank McClellan. Coach Malham won 301 games. Coach McClellan won 367. Coach Malham coached 38 years at Cabot and has the state-record for most games coached at 444, leaving Coach McClellan by 15.
I’ve stayed in contact with many of the players I covered as well as the coaches.
Full disclosure: I live in Cabot, but work in Conway. I’m very loyal to the teams I cover. I always want to see them play well. Covering playoff and state title games are my favorite things to do in this profession. That said, a few weeks ago, my daughter Emmy and I were at a Cabot Junior High South football game as she was shooting photos for the Cabot Freshman Academy yearbook.
I visited with a few of the Cabot assistant coaches, including Jason Rogers and David Payne. I told Jason that I would be at the Cabot-Conway game but it would be very strange taking photos from the visitor side of the field. Jason told me I had better be on the Cabot side. He and I have known each other a very long time. He just loves to give me grief, but he and I have a true friendship that I will always value.
What I’m hoping for Friday night is a classic battle between two of the top teams in the state.
But if I were a betting man, I’d put my money on Conway. I’ve been so impressed with how good the Wampus Cats are in all phases of the game. However, I would never count out the Panthers, whoever is the coach.
Last week’s recaps
Conway’s offense got off to a bit of a slow start against North Little Rock but finally came to life in a 35-0 win over the Charging Wildcats.
The game changed when North Little Rock had a drive stall at the Conway 1 early in the second quarter with Conway leading 7-0. The Wampus Cats then led 28-0 at halftime before scoring early in the third quarter to invoke the running clock after leading 35-0.
Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
Conway Christian improved to 3-2 on the season with a 34-30 win over Hector. Quarterback Jeryn Thomas continued to show is mettle by throwing for 167 yards and rushing for 106 yards. He accounted for four touchdowns.
The Eagles host Decatur this Friday. The Bulldogs are 0-6 in their return to 11-man football.
Mayflower broke a two-game losing streak by beating Central Arkansas Christian 33-14. The win came as starting quarterback Noah Gailey is out with a leg injury.
Jaden Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 184 yards rushing. Backup quarterback Frankie Fennell rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Mayflower hosts the Lamar Cardinals this Friday. They are 4-1 on the season.
Another team in need of a victory got one Friday night.
Quitman improved to 2-2-1 with a 43-22 win over England. Quitman had not one since beating Conway Christian in the season opener Aug. 26.
Quarterback Nassir Donohoo rushed for 195 yards and three scores in the win.
The Bulldogs play at Yellville-Summit this Friday.
The Vilonia Eagles did not have their best game coming off an open week, falling to Class 5A top ranked Joe T. Robinson.
Vilonia’s only points came on a field goal by Isak Newman after the Eagles trailed 21-0.
Vilonia travels to Beebe this Friday.
Greenbrier played powerhouse Greenwood well during the first half. The score was tied 21-21 before the Bulldogs pulled away for a 49-21 win.
The Panthers play at undefeated Lake Hamilton this Friday.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
