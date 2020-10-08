After a full slate of home conference games, only two return home for this week’s high school football action.
For the second week in a row, the Conway Wampus Cats are playing in Hooten’s game of the week at the 7A level.
Last week, Conway was featured in the game of the week at home against North Little Rock with the Charging Wildcats being favored by four points.
In the end, NLR did beat the Wampus Cats, but with a two-point spread as the Charging Wildcats won 39-37.
That loss to NLR caused Conway to fall behind Cabot in the Arkansas Sports Media overall poll as well as the 7A top 5.
This week, the two teams will match up in Cabot as the state’s No. 6 and No. 7 teams square off.
Cabot (5-0, 1-0 7A Central) comes in undefeated after knocking off Collierville in Collierville, Tennessee.
Panthers quarterback Tyler Gee completed 11 of 20 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Collierville.
Running back Mason Bell also had a standout game, rushing 10 times for 18 yards.
Meanwhile, Conway’s effort against North Little Rock shouldn’t be looked down on.
The Wampus Cats played their first game in 21 days after facing a bye week and a cancelation of their game against Little Rock Southwest.
The game featured five lead changes and quarterback Ben Weese set a school record by completing 28 of 45 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns.
Conway (2-2, 0-1 7A Central) is averaging 36 points per game thus far, but the defense has allowed an average of 33.2 points per game with five sophomores starting.
Hooten’s has Cabot favored by one at home.
The game will be broadcast at Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the YouTube channel sharing the same name.
Greenbrier (2-3, 1-1 5A West) finally grabbed a win last week in dominant fashion over Clarksville in a 49-21 win.
Running back Trey Havens had a big game, rushing for two touchdowns on 11 carries and 90 yards in the win.
The Panthers’ offense nearly hung 500 yards on Clarksville in the win.
Greenbrier’s challenge will be tough this week as it welcomes undefeated 5A West reigning champion Harrison (5-0, 2-0 5A West) to town.
The Goblins started the season somewhat slow, but have been quite tough during the two opening conference games.
Harrison beat Farmington and Alma by a combined score of 75-12.
The Goblins led Alma 42-0 in the second quarter last week with senior quarterback Cole Keylon throwing four touchdown passes in the win.
Hooten’s has Harrison as a nine-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube channel.
The Vilonia Eagles (4-1, 2-0 5A West) have started off well, winning four of their first five games, including a 28-23 win over 6A Russellville.
In each of the four wins, Vilonia has played it close, beating Greene County Tech 29-27, Russellville 28-23, Clarksville 42-35 and Farmington 20-14.
Junior running back Seth Kirk has provided a strong edge for the Eagles as he ran for 115 yards and scored the winning touchdown in last week’s win over Farmington.
Meanwhile, Pea Ridge (1-4, 1-1 5A West) has not fared well in its move up from 4A competition as it has recorded just one win this season.
The Blackhawks started conference play with a 35-28 win over Alma before getting stomped by Morrilton 48-13 last week.
Hooten’s has Vilonia as a seven-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
The Mayflower Eagles (1-4, 1-1 4-3A) picked up their first win of the season last week with a 30-22 win over Baptist Prep at home.
Mayflower ran for 316 yards in the win, while converting eight of 13 third-downs attempts.
The challenge for this week will be tough as it travels to 4-1 Booneville.
The Bearcats rolled through its first four opponents before last week’s game against Danville was canceled.
Still wanting to play, Booneville elected to travel to Warren and were defeated 42-35.
The Bearcats led 14-0 in the second quarter before ultimately falling behind.
Hooten’s has Booneville as a 30-point favorite at home.
Conway Christian’s game last week against Hector was canceled, but the Eagles are ready to play for the first time since getting trounced by Quitman 42-0 Sept. 25.
CCS (0-4, 0-1 4-2A) is still looking for its first win of the season, which could potentially come against another winless team in Johnson County Westside.
Westside gave Quitman a fight in a 33-26 losing effort last week on the road.
Hooten’s has Westside as a 12-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast at conwaychristianschool.org/athletics.
Two weeks into conference season and Quitman (3-2, 2-0 4-2A) is tied with Bigelow for the conference lead.
Quitman won the previously mentioned conference games against Conway Christian and Westside after falling 1-2 in nonconference play.
Junior quarterback Will Litton shined against Westside, setting a school record 421 yards of total offense, passing for 133 and a touchdown, while rushing for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
Hosting the Bulldogs is Yellville-Summit, who have lost four straight games.
The Panthers opened conference play with a 43-6 loss to Hector, following that up with a 47-21 loss at Bigelow.
Hooten’s has Quitman as a 10-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
