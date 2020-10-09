High school football action featured great football as Conway had a shootout with Cabot and Greenbrier nearly stopped a Harrison winning streak.
Picked as Hooten’s 7A game of the week, Conway versus Cabot didn’t disappoint as the Wampus Cats stopped Cabot’s undefeated streak to start the season in a 52-49 shootout.
The Wampus Cats looked dominant early, scoring 21 points unanswered points.
It took Cabot until the third quarter to put points on the board as senior quarterback Tyler Gee connected with senior wide receiver Kyler Carmack.
That touchdown got the Panthers rolling as Cabot pulled within seven points before Conway put another touchdown on the board.
A bad punt by the Panthers led to a Wampus Cat field goal, giving Conway a 31-14 lead with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
Cabot then pulled within 10 after a touchdown and recovered onside kick, which led to another touchdown, pulling the Panthers within 3.
Another Panther touchdown from Gee to Carmack put Cabot in the lead at 35-31 for the first time in the game.
Then, Conway scored another touchdown to retake the lead at 38-35.
Cabot wouldn’t surrender as Gee and Carmack connected again on a touchdown pass to give the Panthers a 42-38 lead with 7:11 to go.
Conway then scored on a pass from senior quarterback Ben Weese to senior Bryce Bohannon on a 58-yard touchdown to take the lead at 45-42 with 6:53 left.
Looking to once again retake the lead, Cabot took over, but the drive quickly ended as Gee was intercepted by Conway junior safety Maurice Freeman.
However, the play was called back, but the Wampus Cats still took over.
A few plays later, Weese ran in from one yard out on a quarterback keeper, giving Conway a 52-42 lead with 4:34 left.
Cabot scored a final touchdown, but couldn’t get the ball back.
Conway hosts Fort Smith Northside next Friday.
In this week’s lone home game, the Greenbrier Panthers nearly ended Harrison’s 18-game conference winning streak but ultimately fell 33-29.
Both teams traded touchdowns early with Greenbrier senior running back Trey Havens ran for an 8-yard touchdown, tying the game at seven.
Harrison answered on a 9-yard quarterback keeper by senior running back Cole Keylon.
Keylon then connected with senior wide receiver Wade Moix on a 70-yard touchdown pass, taking a 19-7 lead in the third quarter.
Greenbrier kicker Cody Powell split the uprights, cutting the lead down to nine.
Keylon then ran for a 17-yard touchdown, increasing the Goblin lead to 26-10.
Down by 16, the Panthers quickly struck on a 61-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Cooper Wilcox to sophomore wide receiver Carter Mcelhany, cutting the lead down to 10 after a bad snap on the PAT.
A 2-yard rushing touchdown by Havens brought Greenbrier within three in the fourth quarter before he put the Panthers on top for the first time in the game on a 5-yard rushing touchdown, giving Greenbrier a 29-26 lead after a missed PAT.
Harrison answered on a 2-yard run by junior Brody Gilliam, giving Harrison a 33-29 lead.
Taking over with nearly four minutes left, the Panthers drove deep into Goblin territory, but a Wilcox pass was intercepted to seal the game and improve Harrison’s conference win streak to 19.
Greenbrier travels to Monticello next week its scheduled game against Pea Ridge was canceled due to COVID concerns at Pea Ridge.
Vilonia’s game against Pea Ridge was canceled due to COVID concerns at Pea Ridge.
Mayflower found itself in a battle early against Booneville despite Booneville being favored by 30.
At halftime, Booneville held onto a 13-0 lead, but started pouring it on in the second half, eventually going out to a 40-0 lead.
Mayflower scored on a rushing touchdown in the waning moments of the game, falling 40-7 to Booneville.
Mayflower hosts Perryville next Friday.
Quitman picked up a 42-6 win over Yellville-Summit on Friday in a dominant win.
The Bulldogs travel next Friday to Magazine.
Conway Christian’s score wasn’t recorded by press time Friday.
