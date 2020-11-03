It seems the Conway Wampus Cats cannot get any higher or lower than sixth place overall and fourth in Class 7A in the Arkansas Sports Media Polls.
Perhaps the largest reason is the five teams ahead of the Wampus Cats are still undefeated or have taken one loss to a team higher.
Undefeated Bryant and Bentonville lead one-loss North Little Rock from the 7A and undefeated 6A Greenwood and undefeated 5A Pulaski Academy are all ahead of Conway.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, there is potential for some shakeup.
Conway and Bryant square off in Bryant, which Hooten’s has the Hornets as an 18-point favorite.
Last week, Bryant traveled to No. 3 North Little Rock and stomped the Charging Wildcats 58-21.
Conway lost to North Little Rock 39-37, so the Wampus Cats have work to do Friday.
But, Conway could move up in the polls in other ways.
Bentonville will host its annual rivalry game against Bentonville West, but the Tigers have been a force on offense all season long, scoring a high 73 points against a decent Rogers team.
For Greenwood, they are squaring off against fellow conference undefeated Lake Hamilton on the road.
Hooten’s has the Bulldogs winning by 10, but it should still be a fight for the conference title.
Pulaski Academy’s game against Jacksonville has been canceled.
So, there are ways Conway can move up in the polls. The largest jump would be to knock off juggernaut Bryant.
That game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (28) 8-0 280 1
2. Bentonville 9-0 250 2
3. North Little Rock 7-1 202 3
4. Greenwood 9-0 194 4
5. Pulaski Academy 9-0 170 5
6. Conway 6-2 146 6
7. Lake Hamilton 8-0 94 8
8. Wynne 9-0 76 7
(tie) Cabot 6-2 76 9
10. LR Parkview 6-1 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Harding Academy 9, Benton 7, Arkadelphia 5, Rogers 4, Harrison 3, Stuttgart 3, Texarkana 3, Fordyce 2, FS Northside 2, Shiloh Christian 2, Bentonville West 1, LR Christian 1, Rivercrest 1, Springdale Har-Ber 1, Sylvan Hills 1..
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (28) 8-0 140 1
2. Bentonville 9-0 112 2
3. North Little Rock 7-1 84 3
4. Conway 6-2 56 4
5. Cabot 6-2 28 5
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 10, Springdale Har-Ber 10, Cabot 9, FS Northside 2.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (27) 9-0 139 1
1. Lake Hamilton (1) 8-0 113 2
3. LR Parkview 6-1 62 5
4. Benton 5-4 57 3
5. Sylvan Hills 6-3 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 20, Mountain Home 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (28) 9-0 140 1
2. Wynne 9-0 109 2
3. Harrison 8-1 65 3
4. Texarkana 5-0 50 4
5. LR Christian 5-2 48 5
Others receiving votes: Morrilton 5, Camden Fairview 2. Maumelle 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (12) 6-0 100 1
2. Shiloh Christian (12) 8-1 92 2
3. Joe T. Robinson (1) 6-3 73 3
4. Nashville 6-2 62 4
5. Rivercrest (1) 8-0 51 5
Others receiving votes: Stuttgart (2) 38, Central Arkansas Christian 3, Ashdown 1.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (28) 6-1 140 1
2. Prescott 7-0 106 3
3. Newport 8-1 63 2
4. Hoxie 8-0 52 4
5. McGehee 7-0 40 5
Others receiving votes: Booneville 10, Rison 9.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (27) 9-0 139 1
2. Gurdon (1) 7-1 102 2
3. Des Arc 9-0 85 3
4. Junction City 5-2 55 4
5. Bigelow 9-0 24 5
Others receiving votes: Poyen 10, Clarendon 3, Dierks 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.