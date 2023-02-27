IMBODEN — In a battle of the top two girls teams in Class 2A, No. 2 prevailed over No. 1.
Conway Christian avenged its last loss by beating Mt. Vernon-Enola 52-40 in the championship game of the Class 2A Central Region tournament at Sloan-Hendrix High School on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles have now won 16 consecutive games. Their last loss was to Mt. Vernon-Enola on Dec. 29. The Lady Warhawks won 48-29 in the finals of their own tournament.
“The kids played really well,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said. “I thought they defended really well early. I’m just so proud of their efforts across the board from start to finish.”
Conway Christian never trailed in the game. The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 lead on two three-point plays from Mallory Malone and Brooklyn Pratt. Mt. Vernon-Enola finally got on the board when Dessie McCarty hit two free throws with 3:24 left in the first quarter.
Conway Christian scored the next six points then led 12-5 after one quarter.
Conway Christian did not let up in the second quarter, leading 25-7 following a putback by Josie Williams with 2:58 left in the first half. The Lady Eagles led 29-11 at halftime.
Conway Christian continued to hold onto an 18-point lead much of the third quarter, including at 36-18. Mt. Vernon-Enola scored the final nine points of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 36-27 heading into the final eight minutes.
Conway Christian took control back quickly, scoring the first six points of the fourth quarter. The Lady Warhawks were able to get it back to nine points several times but were not able to get much closer than that.
Conway Christian made 7 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, including 6 of 6 by Williams, who made 11 of 12 for the game.
Williams led Conway Christian with 23 points. Malone had 11. Pratt had 10. Conley Gibson scored five. Kara Keathley added three.
McCarty led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 12 points despite battling foul trouble in the first half. Marlee Raby and AJ Person had 11 points each. Alyssa Gilbert had four. Olivia McClelland had two.
Even though the game was a double-digit victory, Lynch said the team’s overtime win Bigelow in the finals of the district tournament the prior week helped his team in the win over the Lady Warhawks.
“It’s definitely beneficial,” he said. “More than anything, it really helped the kids focus and lock in. The kids were all business but had a very good, energetic vibe to them. The whole season helps build on that. But, the district finals may have helped, really lock us in on that front.”
Conway Christian will play Life Way Christian in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament today at Rector. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
Mt. Vernon-Enola will play Yellville-Summit in the first round on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Conway Christian advanced to the finals with a 60-39 win over the England Lady Lions on Friday.
Conway Christian led 21-9 after one quarter and 34-19 at halftime.
Josie Williams led Conway Christian with 30 points. Brooklyn Pratt had eight. Mallory Malone scored seven. Conley Gibson had five. Lily Brister had four. Kara Keathley added three.
Mt. Vernon-Enola advanced to the championship game with a 52-40 win over Bigelow.
Bigelow led 7-6 after one quarter. The Lady Warhawks led 18-17 at halftime.
Dessie McCarty led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 23 points. Marlee Raby had 14. AJ Person had 13. Ollivan McClelland added two.
